A former wrestling legend has another major moment to celebrate during what has been an incredibly difficult period in his personal life. Just weeks after undergoing a double-leg amputation, the wrestling veteran has now been officially named as one of the newest members of the TNA Hall of Fame Class of 2026. The announcement came during TNA Slammiversary in Boston, where the promotion revealed the news through a special video narrated by Mike Santana. Instead of a standard introduction, Santana reflected on the legend's impact beyond championships and storylines, speaking about the role he played in shaping his own career and opening doors for many Latino wrestlers who followed. The wrestling legend in question is Konnan.

Mike Santana paid tribute as TNA revealed Konnan's Hall of Fame induction

Rather than making the announcement in the ring, TNA presented a tribute package dedicated to Konnan.

Santana said that the veteran was someone whose influence has reached a generation. During the video, he thanked Konnan for everything he had done and ended the message with heartfelt words in Spanish before welcoming him to what he called his rightful place in the TNA Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony has already been scheduled. Konnan will officially receive the honour at Bound For Glory on October 11 in Tampa, Florida.

Konnan's TNA career included two memorable runs with the company

The Hall of Fame recognition reflects work spread across two different chapters in TNA. During his first stint between 2003 and 2007, Konnan helped launch 3 Live Kru alongside B.G. James and Ron Killings. The group went on to capture the NWA World Tag Team Championship during that run.

Years later, he returned to the promotion between 2017 and 2019, this time serving as the leader of the Latin American Xchange. Those years became another important part of his legacy inside the company and helped shape the Hall of Fame announcement made at Slammiversary.

Amazing Red also received a Hall of Fame surprise at Slammiversary

Konnan wasn't the only wrestling icon honoured during the event. Amazing Red stepped into a TNA ring for the first time in 15 years, competing in the Ultimate X Match for the TNA X-Division Championship against Cedric Alexander, Leon Slater, Frankie Kazarian, Mr Elegance, Fabian Aichner and KC Navarro.

Cedric Alexander retained the championship, but the biggest surprise came after the match ended. Frankie Kazarian took the microphone and spoke about Amazing Red's influence on professional wrestling before TNA aired another Hall of Fame vignette.

The Boston crowd responded with chants of "You deserve it" and "Thank you, Red." Amazing Red now joins ODB and Konnan in the TNA Hall of Fame Class of 2026, with all three set to be inducted at Bound For Glory on October 11.