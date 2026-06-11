5 Female WWE Wrestlers who had their intimate pictures leaked online

WWE has many female superstars with huge followings. Being a WWE wrestler is a matter of pride and achievement. The wrestlers work hard to entertain millions of fans around the world, and slowly over time, they gain huge fame.

Fame can sometimes have serious problems because of a high-profile status. Some female wrestlers become targets of privacy breaches and online harassment. In many cases, photos and videos from personal lives go viral online without consent, creating a difficult situation for the female wrestlers.

1. Saraya-Jade Bevis (Paige)

Saray, formerly known to WWE fans as Paige, holds the record for the youngest Divas champion in history. She was one of the most notable victims of a private photo leak. This incident gained attention across the wrestling world on social media. Even though there was controversy, Paige remained focused on her WWE career and later spoke openly about overcoming a difficult phase of life.

2. Charlotte Flair

She is one of the most decorated female wrestlers in WWE history and has many records since her debut. She was also affected by the privacy breach involving her personal images. The situation came into discussion among fans and once again raised a concern about the safety and privacy.

3. Toni Storm

Toni Rossall, known by her ring name Toni Storm before becoming one of wrestlings one of biggest stars. Her hacked nude photos were leaked online from Australia. This incident was widely covered by wrestling media and served as another example of how personal information can be exposed without consent.

4. Kaitlyn

WWE's famous superstar and former WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn also faced a similar situation when her private photos were leaked online. She recalled that a fan brought a poster of the leaked photo, and she doesn't have any plans to return to pro wrestling, as it was a very difficult and challenging lifestyle.

5. Maria Kanellis

Maria Kanellis has been another wrestling personality whose private photos were reportedly leaked online. She said the leaked photos were private images shared only between her and her husband, Mike Bennett. She stressed that there was nothing wrong with the photos themselves, as they reflected a healthy relationship. Kanellis described the leak as a serious invasion of privacy and criticised those responsible for stealing and sharing personal content. She urged such individuals to seek help and stop violating other people's privacy.