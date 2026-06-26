WWE has seen some crazy moments over the years. Championship wins, shocking betrayals, and storylines people still talk about today. But some of the biggest moments didn't happen inside the ring at all. They happened behind the scenes, and honestly, they left a much bigger impact than any scripted rivalry ever could. Some of these controversies changed company policies. Some ended careers. One even forced the entire wrestling world to look at issues nobody was really talking about before.

5 WWE Scandals That Still Haunt Wrestling Today

From lawsuits involving WWE's biggest boss to one of the darkest tragedies in wrestling history, these are five scandals that changed the company in ways it still can't ignore:

5. The 1994 Steroid Distribution Trial

Back in the early 1990s, Vince McMahon found himself in court after the U.S. government accused him of illegally distributing anabolic steroids to WWF wrestlers. The case pulled back the curtain on how common performance-enhancing drugs had allegedly become in wrestling. A jury eventually acquitted McMahon in 1994, but that didn't mean everything stayed the same. WWE ended up making major changes to how it operated after the trial put the company's culture under heavy scrutiny.

4. The "Speaking Out" Movement

In 2020, the Speaking Out movement became wrestling's own version of a "#MeToo-style" reckoning. Dozens of women and men shared allegations of sexual abuse, harassment, and grooming involving people across the industry. WWE wasn't untouched by it. Several well-known wrestlers and on-screen personalities ended up being investigated, suspended, or released as more allegations surfaced. It became one of the biggest moments of accountability professional wrestling had ever seen, affecting far more than just one company.

3. Vince McMahon's Sex Trafficking & Abuse Lawsuits

Probably nothing has hit WWE's top management harder than the lawsuit filed by former employee Janel Grant against Vince McMahon. In the federal lawsuit, she accused him of sexual assault, sex trafficking, and emotional abuse. The fallout was massive. McMahon stepped down as Executive Chairman of TKO Group Holdings before leaving the company completely. After spending decades as the face of WWE behind the scenes, this became the controversy that ended his time with the company.

2. The "Plane Ride from Hell"

What should've been just another flight from the United Kingdom back to the United States in 2002 turned into complete chaos. The trip later became known as the "Plane Ride from Hell" because of allegations involving physical assault, sexual harassment of flight attendants, heavy alcohol use, and other unprofessional behavior by people traveling with WWE. The incident didn't end after the plane landed either. It eventually led to firings and lengthy legal battles.

1. The Chris Benoit Tragedy

Chris Benoit's Tragedy is the most bone-chilling tragedy to ever take place in WWE. In 2007, wrestling was shaken after former World Champion Chris Benoit killed his wife Nancy and their seven-year-old son Daniel before taking his own life. After that, the focus wasn't really on championships anymore. People started asking difficult questions about repeated concussions, possible CTE, long-term brain trauma, and why there wasn't a stronger wellness policy in place at that time. It remains one of the saddest chapters in wrestling history.