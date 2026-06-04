Rhea Ripley has been one of WWE's biggest stars in recent months, with the reigning WWE Women's Champion finding herself involved in multiple rivalries on SmackDown. Over the last few weeks, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss have been standing alongside Ripley as they battle common enemies. Because of that, fans have been seeing Ripley and Flair together a lot more than usual. That partnership created a viral moment during WWE's European Summer Tour this week. A clip from a live event in Strasbourg started making the rounds online after Charlotte Flair playfully slapped Rhea Ripley's b*tt following a match. What looked like a harmless and funny moment between teammates quickly caught the attention of fans, and before long, people online started reacting to the footage everywhere.

Charlotte Flair's post-match celebration with Rhea Ripley caught fans by surprise

The moment happened during WWE's house show in Strasbourg on June 2. Rhea Ripley teamed up with Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton to face Fatal Influence members Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid.

After picking up the win, the babyface team stayed in the ring to celebrate. That's when Charlotte Flair got a little playful.

As the wrestlers celebrated their victory, Flair lightly slapped Ripley's b*tt and laughed. The moment looked funny, and Ripley didn't seem to be bothered. What made the moment stand out even more was that Flair did it again shortly afterwards.

At least two separate instances were captured by fans in attendance. Once the videos were posted online, the clip spread fast across social media platforms and quickly became a talking point among wrestling fans.

The viral moment came during their recent alliance

The timing of the clip also got attention because Ripley and Flair have been working together regularly in recent weeks. The two former rivals recently teamed up at Saturday Night's Main Event 44 and have also joined forces on SmackDown against several opponents.

Social media users had plenty to say after the videos surfaced online

As more people saw the footage, reactions started pouring in across social media. Some fans found the interaction funny and harmless, while others were simply surprised to see the unexpected moment happen during a WWE event.

Because Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley spent years competing against each other, fans continue paying close attention whenever they share the ring. That probably helped the clip gain even more traction online.

For now, neither WWE nor the wrestlers involved have publicly commented on the viral videos. Even so, the clips continue circulating online, and people are still talking about the Strasbourg moment across social media.