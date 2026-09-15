XenaTheWitch walked out of the Ice Poseidon and Nick Lee event with three slaps on camera and two very different stories behind them. Only one of those stories is true. A fresh new controversy has erupted over social media after XenaTheWitch spent a single night at the Ice Poseidon and Nick Lee event putting her hands on three different people. She has been close to moments like this before, and her Kick ban over the paintball incident involving a bystander is already being pulled back into the conversation because of it. What makes this night different is the volume. Two clips, three slaps, one argument that turned racial, and a theft accusation that never happened. She has said nothing about any of it since.

The two women were paid to take the slap

TreyLiving offered each of the women 50 gifted subs to stand there and let XenaTheWitch hit them. They agreed; the broadcast was running, and the slaps happened on camera in front of a full room. That detail changes the entire clip. What looks like a woman catching two thieves is a paid stunt between people who knew exactly what was coming, and the two women involved were not caught doing anything at all.

The $1,000 theft story was never real

The claim riding on top of the clip is that XenaTheWitch caught the pair stealing $1,000 out of her bag. It is the reason so many viewers came away thinking she was in the right. There is no police report. There is no confirmed amount. Neither of the women has been named, and nothing supports the idea that any money went missing that night. The $1,000 figure exists only in the captions being copied from one repost to the next.

Where XenaTheWitch stands now

She has not addressed either clip, and neither have the two women or Drago. That silence leaves her with three slaps on camera in one night, a racial remark attached to the most serious of them, and an older Kick ban back in circulation. The theft story that made her look justified was never real, and it is the only part of the night that was working in her favor.