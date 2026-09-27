Kai Cenat turned on his own live chat during a helicopter flight in Iceland after viewers filled his screen with Kobe Bryant's name. The American streamer boarded the aircraft on September 26, 2026, for the first stream in his Exploring the Unexplored series, and his audience answered by spamming the name of the basketball player who died in a helicopter crash in 2020. Cenat told them to "stop doing that" while still on board, and the spam carried on anyway.

Kai Cenat got pissed at his chat for spamming “Kobe” as he got on a helicopter in Iceland pic.twitter.com/Y6xCbaIs08 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 26, 2026

Kai Cenat told his chat to cut it out, and they kept going

Kai Cenat had been streaming his way across Iceland when the helicopter segment began, and the reaction started as soon as viewers worked out what he was getting into.

He broke off from what he was doing to deal with it directly, saying: "Yo chat, why y'all being weird?" He then told them plainly, "Do not say that, bro." The telling-off did not work. Viewers carried on sending the name for the rest of the segment.

The name his chat picked was never going to pass as a harmless joke

Kobe Bryant died on January 26, 2020, when a Sikorsky S-76B came down in Calabasas, California. Nine people were killed, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant.

That is the detail that gave the spam its weight, and it explains why Cenat did not absorb it the way streamers usually absorb chat jokes made at their own expense. There is a further reason the joke stung more than it might have. The flight had already been pushed back a day from September 25 because of high winds, so the weather was on his mind before he ever got in.

Kai Cenat went 400 feet into a volcano on the same stream

The helicopter was not even the part of the trip he had been building toward. Later in the broadcast, Cenat was lowered by an open cable lift into the magma chamber of Thrihnukagigur, a dormant volcano that last erupted roughly 4,500 years ago.

He described the scale of it as he went down, saying: "The volcano is 400 feet deep. The Statue of Liberty can fit in the volcano." The descent is understood to make him the first streamer to broadcast live from inside a volcano.

The rest of the Iceland stream was lighter, taking in a waterfall and a stretch of him chasing a sheep across open ground. As of the latest information, Kai Cenat has not addressed the Kobe Bryant spam beyond his reaction in the moment, which leaves the clip itself as the only account of what happened on board.