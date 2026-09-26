Jasontheween and Jerry “Silky” got into a physical altercation at the CORE House after Jason threw a basketball at Silky's face during an IRL stream. The incident later turned into a wrestling match after Silky and Alex “Adapt” followed Jason into his room. Jason tried to escape down the stairs, but Silky grabbed his shirt and the two wrestled. During the fight, Jason's chain broke, leading to a heated argument between the two streamers. Silky later said he would pay for the chain, while Jason said the fight should have stopped after it broke.

Jasontheween And Silky's Altercation Started With A Basketball

The incident began when Jasontheween jokingly threw a basketball toward Silky's face and said, “Think fast” The ball hit Silky, who suddenly became quiet. Jason noticed the change and apologised, saying, “I'm sorry” He then went into his room and locked the door.

Silky and Adapt eventually found another way inside. Jason tried to get away and ran toward the stairs, but Silky grabbed the back of his shirt. The two then wrestled on the stairs for several minutes. During the struggle, Jason's chain broke, leading him to shout, “My chain broke again”

Jason eventually tapped out and returned to his room. The argument continued there, with Jason telling Silky, “You broke my chain!” Silky replied that Jason had thrown the basketball at his face and said he would pay for the damaged chain. Jason then argued that the wrestling should have stopped once Silky saw the chain had broken.

Silky And Jasontheween Address The CORE House Drama

The argument did not end with the wrestling. Silky later returned to his room and ended his stream, saying the entire situation started because Jason threw the basketball at his face. He also said he was getting off the stream rather than continuing the argument.

Jason later spoke about the incident while discussing the CORE Boys. He said, “At the end of the day, bro We're brothers.” Jason repeated that the group was still CORE and described the members as brothers despite what had happened.

Silky also appeared to play down the situation on his alternate X account. He wrote, “Imma go cool off, not that serious, I'll see you guys on Patreon in an hour or so.” His comments suggested he planned to step away from the situation rather than continue the dispute.