Kick streamer Steven “Destiny” Bonnell has brought his old Twitch ban back into focus after showing the video he says led to his permanent suspension. During a September 25, 2026 livestream, Destiny revisited the 2022 incident and questioned how Twitch handles controversial remarks from other creators.

The clip was shared on X by user @Awk20000 and showed Destiny discussing the comment that he believes resulted in his ban. Twitch banned him in March 2022 under its hateful conduct rules, although the company did not publicly identify the exact statement that triggered the action.

Destiny Shows Video Behind His Twitch Ban And Questions Platform Rules

Destiny said the clip was the material contained in the Twitch file connected to his ban. He recalled telling another person that engaging with a particular group was not worth the risk of being permanently banned. The original remarks included offensive language, which has been omitted here.

His latest comments focused less on the old remark itself and more on how he views Twitch's enforcement of its rules today. Destiny questioned why other controversial comments appear on the platform while his own account continues to face a permanent ban.

The exact reason for Destiny's 2022 suspension has never been fully explained by Twitch in a public statement. Contemporary reports said the platform listed “hateful conduct” as the reason, while speculation about the specific remarks continued after his channel disappeared.

Destiny Brings HasanAbi Comments Into The Twitch Ban Debate

The discussion then moved toward Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker after another clip shared on X showed Hasan commenting on Israeli ambassador Danny Danon and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Hasan used offensive language while criticizing Danon, with some words in the clip also censored here.

Destiny reacted by accusing Hasan of making antisemitic comments on Twitch and Amazon while facing no similar punishment. That is Destiny's characterization of the situation, rather than a finding by Twitch. Public records also show that claims about Twitch's enforcement involving both creators have been disputed.

The wider dispute is not new. Destiny has repeatedly spoken about his Twitch ban and has also claimed that an attempt to restore his account was later reversed. Those claims have not been publicly confirmed by Twitch, which has not disclosed a detailed explanation for the permanent suspension.

For now, Destiny continues streaming on Kick while his Twitch ban remains part of his public criticism of the platform. His latest livestream has again put the four-year-old suspension into the spotlight, this time alongside a broader argument about how controversial speech is handled on Twitch.

Keywords: , Destiny, Twitch, HasanAbi