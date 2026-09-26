Ludwig has pushed back on two claims surrounding his support for Clavicular, making his position clear during a September 25 livestream. The Twitch and YouTube star said Clavicular is not his role model and insisted he “never voted” for him for Streamer of the Year 2026. Ludwig also reminded viewers that the process involved nominations, not a direct vote from him. His comments came after he had earlier named Clavicular as a contender, creating fresh attention around what exactly Ludwig had said about the streamer.

Ludwig Says Clavicular Is Not His Role Model And Denies Voting Claim

The exchange began when Ludwig noticed a viewer calling Clavicular his “role model” during his livestream. Another viewer then asked why he had “voted” for Clavicular for Streamer of the Year 2026. Ludwig quickly rejected both claims and explained that he had only made nominations.

“Clavicular is not a role model of mine and I don't know how he's not banned on Kick. ‘Why did you vote for him' I never voted for him! Don't rage-bait me here. Never voted for him. It wasn't even a vote, by the way. It was a nomination. Okay Anyway,” Ludwig said during the stream. His clarification follows his earlier public support for Clavicular as a contender.

That earlier support is important because Ludwig had named Clavicular alongside Kai Cenat, IShowSpeed, Stable Ronaldo and Jynxzi when discussing his Streamer of the Year picks on September 12. He said Clavicular had “the largest impact” on livestreaming culture. Days later, the situation changed after reports about criminal charges involving Clavicular surfaced.

Ludwig Changed His Streamer Awards Nominations After Clavicular Reports

Ludwig's latest comments come after he had already changed his position on Clavicular. On September 23, he said he would redo his Streamer Awards nominations after discussing reports that Clavicular was facing three criminal charges in Massachusetts. Ludwig said he was “now disgusted” and no longer wanted to include him.

The reported charges were filed on September 8, according to court records cited by The Associated Press and Variety. Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, has denied the allegations through representatives. An arraignment is scheduled for October 14. The Associated Press reported that the case involves an alleged incident from May 2025.

The timeline explains why Ludwig's September 25 clarification drew attention. He had previously nominated Clavicular and defended the choice, but later said he would remove him from his nominations. His newest comments were focused on correcting the claim that he personally “voted” for Clavicular and rejecting the idea that the streamer is his role model.