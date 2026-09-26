IShowSpeed opened up about a side of his life fans rarely see, while also responding to requests for his older “girl content.” On September 25, the streamer said he sometimes wakes up feeling alone despite his success and explained why his content has changed as his audience has grown. In posts on X, IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., said millions know “Speed,” but far fewer know Darren. He described returning to a quiet hotel room after crowds have cheered for him and said training, anime, piano and his family help him stay grounded.

IShowSpeed Explains His New Approach To ‘Girl Content'

Speed was also asked about bringing back “girl content,” a type of segment linked to some of his earlier IRL streams. He said his platform is now much bigger and that greater reach brings more responsibility. His response suggests he is thinking differently about what he puts on stream.

The comment came after an X user asked IShowSpeed about potential “girl content.” In response, he said, “it's not the same old speed no more,” adding that his platform is “way bigger now.” He then said that having more reach means he has to “move different.”

That response also fits with the personal side Speed shared in the same discussion. He said the difference between his public character and Darren can feel lonely, especially after crowded appearances end. He pointed to training, anime, learning piano, his mother, father and brother as things that keep him connected to himself.

IShowSpeed Turns Attention To Work Ahead Of Streamer Awards

The conversation then moved from content to recognition. A fan asked IShowSpeed to make a bigger moment of the Streamer Awards, but he said awards do not matter much to him. Instead, he pointed to his work and said, “The work proves it.”

The timing comes as preparations for the 2026 Streamer Awards are underway. Twitch announced that creator applications opened on August 31, while public nominations opened September 12. Applications and nominations close October 2, followed by public voting from October 16 to October 31, according to Twitch.

For Speed, the latest posts bring several parts of his public life together: the pressure of a huge audience, changing expectations around his content and his view of awards. His message is simple. The person behind “Speed” still values family, personal interests and the work itself.