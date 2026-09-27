India endured a disappointing campaign in kurash on Sunday, with all four athletes from the country losing their bouts at the Asian Games. Vishal, who received a first-round bye, went down 0-5 to Thailand's Kunathip Yea-on in the men's 90kg quarterfinal. Vishal took an early lead by executing a chala, but Yea-on levelled the score with his own chala. The Thai then produced a yonbosh to seal the bout. Yash Kumar Chauhan lost his bout to Tajikistan's Shakarmamad Mirmamdov in the men's 90kg pre-quarterfinals.

In the women's events, Sangita went down 0-10 to the Philippines' Charmea Quelino in the 57kg round of 32.

While Bharti, also competing in the women's 57kg category, lost 0-3 to Iran's Tahereh Azarpeivans in the round of 16.

Chala is the lowest scoring evaluation in Kurash. It is awarded for a throw that comes close to a Yonbosh, which is a medium-level scoring throw given when a move is close to a perfect throw, but has a slight deviation, such as the opponent landing on their side or lacking total force/control.

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