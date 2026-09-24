Indian debutant Paritosh secured his place in the quarterfinals of the Puyo Puyo Champions esports event at the Asian Games after finishing third in Group B with two wins and two losses on Thursday. Paritosh began his campaign with a 3-0 win over Mongolia's Munkhzorig Ganbold before edging past Singapore's Koh Mun June Justin 3-2 in the event, which is a puzzle video game. He then suffered a 0-3 loss to Chinese Taipei's Tzu-ang Kuo and went down 2-3 to Thailand's Tanarak Wongkitikun. With the top three athletes from each group advancing, Paritosh's third-place finish kept India's campaign alive at Aichi Sky Expo Hall.

The quarterfinals will be held on Saturday.

Pranati Nayak finishes sixth in women's vault final

India's Pranati Nayak finished at the sixth spot in eight-women vault final in Artistic gymnastics event at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Thursday. The 31-year-old, the lone gymnast from India at the quadrennial event, scored identical 12.900 on her first and second vault to aggregate 13.100 with a 0.20 bonus added to her total. The Indian, who had recovered from a leg injury to make it to the Games, went for a difficulty score of 4.4 and execution score of 8.500 in both her vaults.

Korea's Yeo Seojeong (14.100) won the gold, while North Korea's An Chang Ok (13.033) and Du Siyu (12.800) claimed the silver and bronze medals respectively.

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