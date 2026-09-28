Lovlina Borgohain's medal collection continued to grow as the seasoned Indian boxer assured herself of a second consecutive Asian Games podium finish by moving into the semifinals, while Priya Ghanghas and Kapil Pokhariya also advanced to the last-four stage on Monday. Lovlina notched a commanding 5-0 win over South Korea's Seong Suyeon in the women's middleweight (75kg) event. Asian Championships gold medallist and reigning Commonwealth Games champion Priya then came from behind to register a unanimous-decision victory over Tajikistan's Mijgona Samadova in the 60kg quarterfinal.

Pokhariya, one of only three boxers to miss out on the podium at last month's Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, then out-punched South Korea's Kim Gichae 5-0 to storm into the men's 90kg semifinal.

Six Indian boxers, including Parveen Hooda (65kg), Ankush Panghal (80kg) and Narender Berwal (+90kg), will thus return with medals from the continental tournament, improving on the last edition's four-medal haul.

Lovlina's Second Asiad Medal

Lovlina, the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, won silver at the previous edition in Hangzhou in 2023.

With the Commonwealth Games silver she won last month, the Assam boxer has now won medals at all the major events, including the World Championships, Asian Games, Asian Championships and World Cup.

"I'm very happy because this was my first match, and I did well. I have fought her twice before.

"It feels very special to me. Japan is very special to me because my life changed because of Japan. I won a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

"And now I'm back here at the Asian Games. I'm very happy, and I feel as if Japan is my second home.

"Last time at the Asian Games (Hangzhou 2023), I won a silver medal, so I will try to change the colour this time," she added.

Lovlina started on the offensive with her 1-2 combinations. She employed her jab and cross effectively to unsettle Seong, who struggled to connect despite having a slight height advantage.

In the second round, Lovlina continued to land clean combinations of crosses and hooks but was slightly vulnerable in defence as Seong threw a barrage of punches.

The closely contested round saw the Korean enjoy better range due to her height advantage, but Lovlina was more agile and quicker with her movement. Her punches were also cleaner and more effective.

She will take on reigning world champion Natalya Bogdanova of Kazakhstan in the last-four stage.

Priya's Gritty Comeback

Priya began cautiously, taking time to assess her opponent's range. She landed two sharp crosses and repeatedly targeted the body, but her tendency to dip her head too low earned her warnings from the referee on a couple of occasions.

The youngster struggled to land cleanly as the more experienced Samadova worked effectively from range, picking her punches and keeping Priya at the end of her shots. Priya's footwork was effective, but she was reluctant to close the distance and engage on the inside.

Samadova took the opening round on three of the five judges' cards.

Priya improved significantly in the next two rounds, varying her combinations and finding the target with straight punches. Samadova tried to disrupt her rhythm by stepping in, closing the distance and tying her up, but Priya responded by taking control of the centre of the ring and dictating the exchanges.

The Indian's cleaner work and improved ring control helped her overturn the early deficit and secure victory.

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