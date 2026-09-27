Cinna reacts to the CORE House fight between Silky and JasonTheWeen, and she does not think it stays a joke the whole way through. During a September 26, 2026 livestream, the Twitch streamer watches Silky drag Jason down a staircase and calls out a warning about the railing. She compares it to a teenage play fight, saying the trouble starts when "one of them starts holding the other one down." Silky has since said it is "not that serious," while Jason tells his viewers that "we are CORE."

Cinna reacted to the play fight between Silky and JasonTheWeen that eventually turned violent over a broken chain. She said she's sure it wasn't a serious fight until one of them took it personally. pic.twitter.com/XhZ8ogPYmS — ɖʌѵє✰ (@0v0Dave) September 26, 2026

Cinna says she has been on the wrong end of this exact situation

Cinna does not treat the clip as anything unusual. She asks her own viewers whether they have ever been around two friends play fighting when the mood quietly changes on them, and she frames it as something most people already recognize.

She then puts herself in it. "I've had that happen to me a few times. My friends will be fighting," Cinna says, describing the gap between the moment one person switches and the moment everybody else works out what is happening. The detail she keeps returning to is the age at which this usually happens. "Especially when you were a teenager," she says, placing the whole thing in the category of something young men do to each other rather than a real falling out between two grown streamers.

The staircase is the part that alarms Cinna most

Cinna's tone changes once she works out where the two men have ended up. "On the stairs? Oh, my god," Cinna says, reacting to the position they are in rather than to the wrestling itself.

What worries her next is the drop. She calls out, "Don't go over the rail" as the pair move down the steps, watching for a fall rather than for who is winning, and follows it with a run of "Wait, wait, wait." That reaction is the one traveling furthest, because it comes from somebody watching in real time with no idea how it is going to end. Cinna does not say which of the two she thinks stops playing, which leaves the most-argued question about the clip exactly where it is.

A basketball to the face starts it, and a snapped chain ends it

The prank that sets the whole thing off is JasonTheWeen throwing a basketball into Silky's face with a shout of "Think fast!" in front of fellow CORE member Adapt and the camera operators.

Silky says nothing in response, chases Jason through the house, and catches him by the back of his T-shirt on the staircase. The tussle only ends when the jewelry gives way, and Jason shouts "My chain broke again!" before tapping out.

The argument carries on in his bedroom, where Jason tells Silky: "When you see the chain break in my hand, that means stop!" Silky points back at how it starts, cutting in with "You threw a basketball in my face!" As of the latest information, neither man has responded to Cinna's comments.