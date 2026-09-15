Alexis “Lexi” Kramer was identified as the second person killed in the fiery McLaren crash that also claimed the life of James Wehr in Irvine, California, on September 13. The 22-year-old Florida woman had travelled to California just days earlier to meet Wehr after the two had been speaking online. The crash has since brought fresh attention to Kramer's life, her connection with Wehr and his marriage to Emma Wehr. Kramer's family confirmed her identity, while police continue investigating the fatal collision.

The crash happened shortly after midnight when a 2019 McLaren lost control, struck a curb and a tree, then split apart and caught fire, according to the Irvine Police Department. Wehr, 27, was known for co-founding South OC Cars & Coffee, while Kramer was described by reports as a Florida model and car enthusiast. Both died in the crash.

Who Was Lexi Kramer? James Wehr McLaren Crash Details

Lexi Kramer was from Lakeland, Florida, and was 22 when she died. Her Instagram identified her as a 2026 Hooters calendar girl, while reports also described her interest in cars and motorcycles. Her sister Gracie Kramer confirmed her death after the Irvine crash. Kramer had recently completed an associate's degree and had also accepted a new leadership job.

According to details shared by Kramer's family with the California Post, she and Wehr had been communicating for about a month before meeting in person. Wehr reportedly paid for her flight from Lakeland to California on Friday, September 11. The pair spent time together over the weekend before the fatal crash early Sunday morning.

Kramer's family said she believed Wehr was separated from his wife and moving towards divorce. However, the California Post reported that it found no divorce filing in Orange County courts. That detail has brought attention to Wehr's relationship with Emma, who shared a tribute to her husband after his death.

Emma Wehr came into focus after the crash when she posted an emotional farewell to James. According to US Magazine, she wrote, “James, I never thought the day would come that I'd have to say such a final goodbye.” Her Instagram account was later made private.

The circumstances surrounding James' relationship with Emma remain unclear. A Kramer family member told the California Post that James had said he was separating from Emma and that they were finalising their divorce. However, no court filing was found, and those claims have not been independently confirmed.

The crash has therefore left two families mourning while several details remain under investigation. James Wehr was known for bringing car enthusiasts together through South OC Cars & Coffee, while Lexi Kramer had travelled from Florida for what her family believed was a new relationship. Police have not publicly confirmed who was driving the McLaren.