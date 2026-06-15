The online world is mourning the loss of Argentine creator Gaspar Prim Díaz, better known as Gaspi, after Brazilian authorities confirmed that he was among the six people killed in a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro on June 14. American singer Oliver Tree was also identified among the victims.

News of the accident spread across Latin America within hours. For many fans, the name Gaspi was tied to some of the most unpredictable and funny street-content videos on the internet. At just 23 years old, he had already built a massive audience that stretched well beyond Argentina, turning simple public interactions into content that millions wanted to watch.

Why so many people knew Gaspi online

Unlike creators who relied on studio setups or carefully scripted videos, Gaspi built his reputation on randomness. Most of his content came from the streets of Buenos Aires, where he would approach strangers, ask unusual questions, and see where the conversation went.

That format became a huge part of his identity. Viewers clicked on a video without knowing what would happen next. Sometimes the interactions were awkward. Sometimes they were hilarious. That unpredictability helped him stand out in a crowded creator space.

The simple greeting that became his trademark

Long-time followers instantly recognized one word associated with him: "Buenass."

What started as a greeting eventually became one of the most recognizable parts of his online personality. Fans were spamming it in comments, memes, and the word was all over social media. Hence, with time, it became almost like a trademark for him.

His content often jumped between confusion, surprise, and comedy within the same interaction. That ability to keep audiences guessing helped him build a dedicated young fanbase.

How Gaspi reached viewers outside Argentina

A major step in his growing popularity came through La Velada del Año V, the creator boxing event organized by Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos.

The event introduced him to a much wider Spanish-speaking audience. Many viewers who had only seen clips of his content were finally able to put a face to the creator behind them. It also showed that his career was expanding beyond short-form comedy and into larger entertainment projects.

Gaspi also spoke about life beyond content creation

While most people knew him for jokes and chaotic public interactions, he occasionally opened up about more personal topics.

In interviews, he spoke about periods of isolation, self-doubt, and the pressure that came with internet fame. Those conversations revealed a different side of the creator. Behind the humor, he was also navigating many of the challenges that come with being constantly visible online.

What authorities say about the Rio helicopter crash

According to Brazilian authorities and multiple media reports, Gaspi was one of six people who lost their lives when two helicopters collided in the air over Rio de Janeiro's Recreio dos Bandeirantes area on June 14.

Oliver Tree was also among those killed in the accident. Investigators are currently working to determine what caused the mid-air collision.