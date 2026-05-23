Danny Go, the popular children's YouTuber, recently shared a heartbreaking news that his son, Isaac Coleman, had passed away on May 21, 2026, at just 14 years old. The announcement came on social media, where Danny is active and often posts with his son. Soon after the announcement, fans, fellow creators, and parents flooded social media with emotional messages for the family.

Danny Go has built a massive audience online with nearly 5 million YouTube subscribers and billions of views across his kid-friendly content. While many viewers know him for energetic educational videos and songs, followers who had been keeping up with his family already knew Isaac had been facing serious health struggles for years. After Danny shared a tribute post dedicated to his son, many people online started asking the same question: Who was Isaac, and what condition was he battling?

Danny Go remembers Isaac in deeply personal Instagram post

The YouTuber posted a tribute on Instagram remembering Isaac and reflecting on the challenges his son faced throughout his life. Along with Isaac's birth and death dates, Danny described his son as someone who continued fighting despite going through years of medical difficulties.

In the post, Danny talked about looking back through old photos and videos while trying to process the loss. He also said Isaac never lost his joyful personality, even during hard moments. The creator called being Isaac's father “the honor of a lifetime” and ended the message by telling his son to rest peacefully.

The emotional post quickly spread online, with many creators and followers sharing condolences in the comments. Several people praised Isaac's strength and sent support to Danny and his family during the difficult time.

What condition did Danny Go's son Isaac have?

Isaac was battling with a rare and inherited genetic condition called Fanconi anemia. This condition attacks the bone marrow and can lead to serious blood-related illnesses and cancer. According to the information shared by Danny Go in previous updates, the condition had been a part of Isaac's life for many years.

Back in December 2025, Danny revealed that Isaac had developed cancer in his mouth. At the time, he explained that the family always knew cancer was a possibility because of Fanconi anemia, though hearing the diagnosis was still deeply painful and shocking.

The update gained attention again after Isaac's passing, as many viewers revisited Danny's earlier posts about his son's health journey. Fans online described Isaac as strong, joyful, and inspiring, especially after learning about the medical challenges he had been dealing with from such a young age.