A Tennessee courtroom shooting case involving controversial livestreamer Dalton Eatherly, better known online as “ChudTheBuilder,” is blowing up all over social media right now. The internet personality, known for his confrontational livestreams and rage-bait content, was arrested after a shooting outside the Montgomery County Courthouse in Clarksville on May 13, 2026. Since then, the case has turned into one of the most talked-about online controversies, with debates around self-defense, crowdfunding, and public safety taking over platforms like X and YouTube.

The situation got even more attention after a judge revealed during a recent hearing that somebody online had apparently offered to pay Eatherly's massive $1 million bond. At the same time, the court is now looking into whether money raised through crowdfunding after the shooting can legally be used toward that bond. With supporters donating huge amounts online and critics pointing to the seriousness of the charges, the case has become way bigger than just another streamer controversy.

What happened in the ChudTheBuilder shooting case in Tennessee?

The incident happened outside the Montgomery County Courthouse at Millennium Plaza in Clarksville, Tennessee. According to reports, a verbal argument between Dalton Eatherly and 31-year-old Joshua Fox eventually turned physical before gunfire broke out. Both men were injured during the shooting and later taken to the hospital in stable condition. Reports also stated that Fox, who has been described as a disabled Army veteran, needed emergency surgery afterward.

Following the incident, Eatherly was arrested and hit with multiple serious charges. These include attempted murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony. If convicted on the most serious charge, he could reportedly face up to 56 years in prison.

Why the court is closely watching ChudTheBuilder's crowdfunding money

One of the biggest talking points in the case right now is the money being raised online for Eatherly. During a May 21 hearing, the judge lowered his bond from $1.25 million to $1 million, but also ruled that donations raised after May 13 could not automatically be used to pay that amount.

According to reports, Eatherly already had around $40,000 in donations before the shooting happened, and that money can reportedly be used for legal defense. But after the incident, crowdfunding support reportedly exploded online, with GiveSendGo donations climbing to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Because of that, a separate sourcing hearing is now expected to determine whether the newer donations can legally go toward bond payments. The court also mentioned an online offer from someone willing to cover the full $1 million amount, which added even more attention to the hearing.

Investigators reportedly found body armor and a plane ticket during the case

As the investigation continued, detectives reportedly recovered several items that became part of court discussions. According to reports, authorities found body armor, weapons, and even a plane ticket to Istanbul, Turkey.

These details quickly fueled online speculation, with some people questioning whether investigators believe there may have been planning involved or concerns about possible flight risk. At the same time, supporters of Eatherly continue arguing the shooting was self-defense, claiming Joshua Fox struck first and pointing to Tennessee's Stand Your Ground law.