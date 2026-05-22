The FaZe Clan drama is somehow getting even messier, and this time, it's over a custom golf cart worth around $30,000. FaZe Banks recently responded after streamer Lacy implied that he may have been “scammed” during the purchase of a luxury golf cart deal connected to Banks. The whole thing started blowing up after clips from livestreams began spreading online, with fans debating whether the situation was an actual scam or just another misunderstanding inside the already chaotic FaZe fallout.

While the golf cart itself became the center of jokes and memes, the bigger conversation quickly turned into money, loyalty, and everything that has happened between Banks and former FaZe creators over the past few months. Banks didn't stay quiet either. During a stream on May 21, 2026, he strongly denied scamming anyone and argued that the accusations simply made no sense considering how much money and effort he claims to have invested into those creators' careers.

Why Lacy felt suspicious about the $30,000 golf cart purchase

According to clips circulating online, Lacy and StableRonaldo bought custom golf carts through a dealership that FaZe Banks introduced them to. The carts reportedly cost around $30k each. Later on, Lacy apparently found similar golf carts online being sold for much lower prices, somewhere around the $13k to $15k range, which led him to question whether the deal was actually fair.

That's when fans started throwing around the word “scam” online. Some viewers believed the creators may have overpaid heavily, while others pointed out that custom golf carts with upgraded sound systems, lighting, lifted kits, and other modifications can genuinely cost way more than standard models.

At one point, reports also claimed that Lacy accidentally paid for Banks' cart during the transaction, which only added more confusion and online speculation around the entire situation.

FaZe Banks says the “scam” accusations make zero sense

Banks later addressed the situation directly during a livestream, saying he never sold the golf carts himself and only connected the creators with the dealership. He also claimed that both sides paid the exact same amount and that he had receipts proving it.

The FaZe co-owner looked frustrated by the accusations and brought up the massive financial risks he says he took while rebuilding FaZe Clan. According to Banks, he took an $11 million loan and spent around $6–7 million promoting streamers, helping their careers grow, and supporting the organization during difficult periods.

During the stream, Banks basically argued that risking his reputation and relationships over roughly $15k would make absolutely no sense. He also suggested that the golf cart drama is just another piece of the larger issues between him and former FaZe creators who later split away from the organization.