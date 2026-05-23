A random social media challenge between AT&T and streamer TheBurntPeanut somehow turned into one of the biggest online arguments of the week. What started as a fan engagement post quickly exploded across X after the telecom company temporarily changed its profile picture to the Twitch creator's image. Within hours, the move pulled in millions of views, thousands of reactions, and a lot of criticism from people online.

The situation got even bigger after several users accused AT&T of promoting a controversial internet personality without properly looking into his past. Some creators and commenters questioned why a major company would publicly associate itself with TheBurntPeanut and his fan community, the “Bungalators.” Soon after the backlash started spreading, AT&T quietly removed the image and switched its profile picture back to the company logo.

The story behind AT&T's viral TheBurntPeanut profile picture

The whole thing began on May 20, 2026, when AT&T posted on X asking fans of TheBurntPeanut to help a post reach 10,000 likes. The company promised that if the target was reached, its official profile picture would be changed to an image connected to the streamer during the fourth week of the AT&T Annihilator Cup.

The goal was eventually reached, and on May 22, AT&T updated its X profile picture as promised. The post immediately gained traction online, collecting millions of views and thousands of likes in a short time.

But while many fans treated it like a funny internet moment, others were not happy about the company's decision. Multiple users started criticizing AT&T in the replies, with some questioning whether the company had properly researched the creator before publicly promoting him.

HasanAbi and other users react after AT&T features TheBurntPeanut

One of the biggest reactions came from political commentator and Twitch streamer HasanAbi. In a post on X, he said the situation reminded him of being excluded from AT&T-sponsored events because of his Palestine advocacy, which he claimed the company considered controversial.

Other users also joined the discussion. Some criticized AT&T for associating with TheBurntPeanut, while others mocked the company and joked about switching to competitors like T-Mobile instead.

As the replies kept growing, AT&T eventually removed the streamer's image from its profile and restored its normal company logo. The change added even more attention to the situation, with many users noticing how quickly the company backed away after the backlash.

What TheBurntPeanut said after AT&T removed his image

During a livestream on May 22, 2026, TheBurntPeanut talked about the situation and confirmed that AT&T had already removed the profile picture. While discussing the backlash, he joked about wealthy business people and stockholders supposedly reacting negatively to the company's post.

Even after the image was removed, the streamer said he did not hold any anger toward AT&T. According to him, companies are expected to protect their public image and handle public relations carefully. He repeatedly stated that he had no ill feelings toward the company for reversing the decision.

The controversy has continued spreading online, mainly because of how quickly the situation escalated from a simple engagement post into a larger internet argument involving creators, politics, and brand image.