Danny Go fans across YouTube and Instagram are mourning alongside the creator after he shared the heartbreaking news that his son, Isaac Coleman, has passed away at the age of 14. Known for making energetic children's videos packed with songs, dancing, and educational adventures, Danny Go, whose real name is Daniel Coleman, has built a massive audience online over the years. But this week, the creator's platform became a place of grief instead of celebration.

Many longtime followers already knew that Isaac had been dealing with serious health problems for years. After Danny's emotional post started spreading online, people began searching for more details about the rare illness his son had been battling and what ultimately caused his death.

Isaac Coleman had been living with Fanconi anemia for years

Isaac Coleman had Fanconi anemia, a rare inherited disorder that targets the body's bone marrow and can lead to serious blood-related illnesses and certain forms of cancer. The condition is considered extremely rare and often causes lifelong medical complications.

Danny Go had previously opened up about Isaac's health journey with followers. In late 2025, he revealed that Isaac had developed cancer in his mouth, explaining at the time that the family had always known cancer was a possible risk connected to Fanconi anemia. Even then, Danny admitted the diagnosis was still shocking and painful to process as a parent.

Over the years, supporters often praised Isaac's strength and positive spirit despite his medical challenges. Many fans are now revisiting older family updates and remembering the teenager for his resilience and joyful personality.

Danny Go remembered Isaac as joyful and incredibly strong

Instead of releasing a video statement, Danny Go chose to announce the devastating news through a personal social media tribute. Along with photos and memories of Isaac, the YouTuber reflected on his son's life, describing him as someone who faced challenge after challenge while still holding onto happiness and joy.

Danny wrote about how proud he was of Isaac and shared that looking back through family pictures brought both comfort and heartbreak. He also called being Isaac's father “the honor of a lifetime,” a line that deeply moved many followers online.

The post quickly filled with condolences from fans and creators, with many saying Danny's message was difficult to read without getting emotional. Several supporters also thanked the YouTuber for continuing to spread positivity to children and families while going through such a painful personal situation behind the scenes.