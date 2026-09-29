Police forced their way into WandoAscends' home while he was live on Kick, after he stopped responding partway through a stream titled "My dad died." The broadcast began shortly after midnight on September 29, 2026, and he appeared to slump in his chair around seven minutes in. His viewers spent half an hour arguing about what to do before one of them called for a welfare check. WandoAscends has not posted or streamed since, and nobody has given an update on him.

Police BROKE into streamer WandoAscends home after he appeared UNRESPONSIVE during his first stream since announcing his father's passing ???? pic.twitter.com/9unSk9uyBL — Pulcy (@Pulcys) September 29, 2026

Who Is WandoAscends

WandoAscends is a Kick streamer with a verified channel and a following of a little over two thousand people, which makes him a small creator by the standards of the platform.

His content sits in the looksmaxxing space, where creators discuss appearance, grooming, and cosmetic procedures. He has a larger audience elsewhere, with around forty thousand followers on TikTok and roughly thirteen thousand on Instagram. The Kick channel itself is recent, set up at the start of this year. He has not been publicly active on his other accounts for months, and his real name, age, and location have never been made public.

WandoAscends's chat worked out something was wrong long before anybody acted

The stream never had a large audience. It peaked at twenty-seven people watching at once, which meant the few who were there were the only ones who saw it happen.

He stopped moving a few minutes in and did not respond again. Viewers could hear him breathing throughout, which is part of why the chat spent so long disagreeing about whether this was an emergency or whether he had simply fallen asleep on camera. That argument ran for around thirty minutes, with nobody in the room to check on him.

A viewer called the police, and a moderator gave them the address

The decision came from one person watching. "Just called cops," he wrote in chat, following it a moment later with "I called the cops." Six minutes after that he added: "They are here."

He could not have done it alone. A moderator on the channel supplied the home address, and the viewer thanked him for it afterward. The moderator's reply is the line the clip is being shared for. "Thanks for calling. I didn't have the strength," he wrote, which is as close as anyone has come to describing what watching it was like.

The stream ended when an officer knocked the camera over

Officers broke glass to get inside. Viewers described banging and the sound of a window going through, and watched a flashlight beam sweep across the room before anybody appeared on camera.

Two uniformed officers then came into frame, one of them bending over him where he lay. Seconds later, the camera was knocked out of position and the broadcast cut off, roughly forty-one minutes after it started. The only word on his condition came from the same moderator, who wrote "he's okay" in chat immediately afterward. Nothing has been heard from WandoAscends himself since, and his chat has filled up with people asking whether he is alright, none of whom have had an answer.