Pokimane has explained how a balcony accident led to the death of her cat Mimi, after she learned about the emergency while live. In a post on X, she said cleaners at her home had opened the balcony door to let in air and failed to close the screen door. Mimi later stepped outside and fell from the balcony. Pokimane said she had used bird spikes and plastic covers to cat-proof balconies at homes she lived in, but her building did not allow those measures there. She also said she did not want to blame anyone for what had happened.

not that i should be clarifying details over the loss of my cat, but since people are being weird..

1) i've cat-proofed every balcony i've ever had, with bird spikes & plastic covers. this is the only building that didn't allow me to.



2) my balcony door also has a bug screen,… https://t.co/O61mavlXY9 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) September 29, 2026

Pokimane explains what happened at the balcony

The new details came after Pokimane abruptly ended her September 28 VALORANT livestream. Her sister had told her Mimi was being taken to the emergency room, leaving the streamer confused because she had been streaming the whole time.

During a later stream, Pokimane said she rushed to the vet after hearing what happened. She said the cleaners had opened the balcony and that she did not know why, since they did not usually clean it.

Her post on X filled in the missing part. Pokimane said the balcony door had a bug screen, but the cleaners left it open after letting air in. “A couple of minutes later, my cat stepped out on the balcony and then fell,” she wrote.

She also addressed the safety measures used at previous homes. Pokimane said she had cat-proofed every balcony she had lived in with bird spikes and plastic covers. Her current building was the only one that did not allow her to do that.

She was careful not to place blame on the cleaners. “I don't want to blame anyone,” Pokimane wrote, describing Mimi's death as a “heartbreaking, freak accident.”

Pokimane emotionally reveals that she abruptly ended stream because her cat Mimi passed away in an accident



"Apparently the cleaners opened the balcony, I don't know why cause we don't usually clean the balcony, and she went on the balcony..and she jumped..I went to the ER..I… pic.twitter.com/PqD9yIVNQ4 — yeet (@Awk20000) September 28, 2026

She learned Mimi had died at the emergency room

Pokimane had already been told that Mimi was at the ER when she left the livestream. At the hospital, she waited for the doctor before realizing from their expression that Mimi was gone.

She became emotional while talking about the loss, saying Mimi had been part of her life for eight years. “I can't believe my baby is gone,” she said. Pokimane added that viewers had seen Mimi with her since she first got the cat.

The death also led to criticism of some posts about Mimi on X. One user said they were leaving the platform for a while after seeing people mock Pokimane over the death. Other users offered condolences and told her to take whatever break she needed.

Pokimane's statement stayed focused on what happened inside the home. She said she was “very sad” and was only clarifying the circumstances because of comments being made about the accident.