Kick streamer Cheesur has drawn criticism after commenting on Pokimane's grief over the death of her cat Mimi. Pokimane revealed that Mimi, who was with her for eight years, died after falling from a balcony. Cheesur brought up Pokimane's cookie launch and questioned why her cat had been allowed onto the balcony. He said, “It's hard to feel bad for somebody who sold cookies for $20,” while directing harsh words at Mimi. Cheesur later said the situation was sad and that he would not keep criticizing Pokimane while she was grieving. Pokimane explained why she shared her side publicly.

Cheesur shames Pokimane for her cats tragic passing..



"It's hard to feel bad for somebody who sold cookies for $20" ???? pic.twitter.com/i7cyNxGJwt — Cheesur Reports (@iCheesurReports) September 29, 2026

Cheesur brings up Pokimane's $20 cookies while discussing Mimi's death

Cheesur's comments came while discussing the circumstances of Mimi's death on his stream. The comments were later shared on X, bringing his remarks to more viewers.

He questioned how Pokimane could live in an apartment and let her cat onto a balcony, saying, “You don't put the thing on the balcony.”

Cheesur also tied his criticism to Pokimane's cookie launch, bringing up the $20 price during the COVID period. His remarks went beyond the balcony issue, with Cheesur saying, “F*** you and f*** Mimi. I hate people, bro. Yo, I hate people.”

Pokimane had earlier explained that cleaners at her home opened the balcony door to let in a breeze. She said she had cat-proofed every balcony in homes she previously lived in, but the building she currently lives in did not allow her to install similar safety measures.

Mimi had been with Pokimane for eight years. Pokimane abruptly ended her September 28 VALORANT livestream after learning that the cat had been taken to an emergency room after falling from the balcony.

honestly i don't care about them, it must be sad to have a mindset like that.. but i do care about sharing the truth and letting people make up their own minds instead of being mislead. — pokimane (@pokimanelol) September 29, 2026

Cheesur later backs away as Pokimane explains why she spoke out

Cheesur later changed his tone while still discussing the death. He acknowledged that what happened was sad and said he did not want to keep criticizing Pokimane while she was grieving.

“It is sad, though. I'm not gonna sit here and push a vent while she's breathing. I am sorry,” he said.

Pokimane also addressed the criticism surrounding her explanation of what happened. An X user told her to ignore people criticizing her and said they would find something to complain about anyway.

Pokimane said she was not bothered by the people criticizing her. Her reason for explaining the incident was different: she wanted the facts about Mimi's death to be available so people could form their own opinions.

“Honestly, I don't care about them; it must be sad to have a mindset like that... but I do care about sharing the truth and letting people make up their own minds instead of being misled,” she wrote.