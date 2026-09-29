Drake wants the backpack from Kai Cenat's clothing line, and he used a Kick stream to point out that it has not arrived. The rapper raised the Vivet streaming backpack during a broadcast on September 29, 2026, a piece that sells for $550 and was built for the gear IRL streamers carry. Kai Cenat has not answered him. It is not the first time Drake has brought up the brand, having trolled him about it months before the line reached a runway.

Drake speaks on Kai Cenat's VIVET streaming backpack ???????? pic.twitter.com/4p4yoWVOel — Kai Mafia Updates???????? (@Kaimafiaupdates) September 29, 2026

The backpack Drake is asking about was made for a specific job

The item is not a fashion accessory with a high price on it. The $550 Vivet streaming backpack is a designer shell built around the cellular bonding rig that IRL streamers wear on their backs, which until now has been a piece of equipment nobody tried to make look good.

There is a second version for everybody else. Vivet also sells an everyday backpack with the same silhouette at $995, made for personal items rather than broadcasting hardware. Both sit inside a first collection of twenty pieces priced between $20 and $1,195, with a raglan jacket at the top of the range. The line was shown at New York Fashion Week on September 12, 2026.

Drake has been circling Vivet since before it reached the runway

The Kick stream is not where this started. Drake was already needling Kai Cenat about the brand in February, months before any of it was available to buy.

He posted a screenshot to his Instagram story reading "I am a vivet designer, and these are my concepts," a troll aimed squarely at the label Kai Cenat had been building up. Kai Cenat's answer at the time was three words and nothing to do with clothing. "Drop the album," he said, turning the exchange back on Drake rather than defending the brand.

Kai Cenat has not responded, and the stream itself was about gambling

The broadcast was not set up as a fashion conversation. Drake was streaming under the title Late Night Stake with Drake, filed under slots and casino content, with Adin Ross among those around him.

That is familiar territory for him. Drake holds a long commercial relationship with the gambling platform whose founders also started Kick, and he has streamed with the same group of creators repeatedly over the past year. Kai Cenat has said nothing about the backpack comments. His recent streams have covered other things entirely, and nobody in his circle has addressed Drake's remark either.