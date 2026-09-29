Kaise has answered Kaceytron's monologue about Asmongold and his audience by pointing out what she sees as the contradiction in it. The Twitch streamer, who is Asmongold's girlfriend, says there is "irony" in complaining about a toxic community while spending five minutes insulting everybody who disagrees with you. Her post went up on September 29, 2026 and takes Kaceytron's own words back at her. Kaceytron has not answered her directly, and Asmongold himself has said nothing about any of it.

The irony of complaining about a toxic community while spending 5 minutes insulting and wishing bad faith on everyone who disagrees with you is incredible.



Is this really “simply talking about other people” to you? https://t.co/d2ImtYtSnO — Kaise (@liveforkaise) September 28, 2026

Kaise uses Kaceytron's own phrase against her

Kaise does not dispute any of the individual claims, and she does not defend the audience being described. Her argument is about the monologue itself and what was in it.

"The irony of complaining about a toxic community while spending 5 minutes insulting and wishing bad faith on everyone who disagrees with you is incredible," Kaise says.

She then lifts four words straight out of what Kaceytron said and hands them back. Kaceytron had accused Asmongold's viewers of harassing people for "simply talking about other people," and Kaise closes her post by asking: "Is this really 'simply talking about other people' to you?"

Kaceytron had spent five minutes on Asmongold and the people watching him

The monologue Kaise is answering runs for more than five minutes and covers the platform, the audience and the man himself. Kaceytron argues that Asmongold "has created a community of inc*ls that go and harass other communities," and asks why Twitch has never acted on it. Her assessment of Asmongold is blunter still. Kaceytron calls him "a net negative for society" and says he "will never find love," before extending it to the people who watch him.

One line reads as a reference to Kaise herself. Kaceytron says all Asmongold has is "money grubbing OF girls trying to use his platform to get inc*ls to subscribe," which is the part of the monologue his girlfriend has now responded to.

Kaceytron's only answer so far has been a blocklist

Kaceytron has not engaged with the substance of Kaise's post. Her one public move since the clip started spreading was to quote it herself and write: "free blocklist in the replies!"

That is also, in effect, a confirmation. She has not disputed a word of the clip or suggested it was edited, and she posted it on her own account hours before Kaise replied. Asmongold has stayed out of it entirely, and his account has not been updated since April. As of this writing, neither he nor Kaceytron has responded to Kaise directly.