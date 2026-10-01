Twitch streamer Reggie, also known as Lil Rodney Son, has accused Kai Cenat of trying to push him toward homosexuality for fame and clout, while also making allegations involving RaKai. Reggie made the claims in his September 30 YouTube video, THE TRUTH ABOUT EVERYTHING PART 2. He said it was bigger than his experience and alleged that Kai was grooming RaKai. Reggie also claimed that people around RaKai had enabled sexual situations involving older women and that Kai hosted parties where sexual activity allegedly took place. The statements were made by Reggie as allegations in the video, not established findings.

Reggie says Kai tried to push him toward homosexuality

Reggie's central accusation was direct. He said Kai was “encouraging RaKai to be homosexual for fame and clout,” and claimed Kai had made a similar attempt with him. Reggie said Kai asked whether he would “do something for that fame,” adding that he would not do it. He then accused Kai of being a “PDF,” using the term himself in the video.

Reggie said he was not speaking only about his own experience. “It's not about me, it's bigger than me,” he said, before bringing RaKai into the discussion. He also disclosed that he had been molested by his brother, then referred to a sexual claim he said RaKai had made involving another boy. Reggie said he wanted to explain the matter carefully because he did not want viewers to take his comments as anything other than what he called the truth.

The 21-year-old streamer also said he was taking his time with the allegations because of the seriousness of what he was discussing. His comments about RaKai then moved toward claims involving other people around the young creator.

Reggie alleges that RaKai sleeps with older women and strippers and says he'll expose the strippers if they don't speak out, then says Kai Cenat should prove he didn't allegedly groom RaKai pic.twitter.com/woeCVol6W9 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 1, 2026

Reggie alleges others “enabled” RaKai and describes Kai's parties

At about the 4:50 mark of the video, Reggie shifted to what he described as the role of other streamers and people around RaKai. He alleged, “we all enabled RaKai,” and claimed older women had sexual encounters with him. Reggie said he would “expose everybody” if those people did not come forward.

He also brought Kai's parties into the allegations. Reggie claimed they were “big freak parties” where women would go into different rooms and have sex with people there. He said multiple women could be in a person's room and presented the claim as something others already knew.

Reggie separately mentioned Fanum, calling him “the realest in AMP.” He said Fanum had told him that he would not stay quiet about wrongdoing, though part of the quoted statement was unintelligible. Reggie finished that section by insisting he would not damage someone's reputation over something he did not believe was true.