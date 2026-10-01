Kai Cenat says he plans to sue Twitch streamer Reginald “Reggie,” also known as “Lil Rodney Son,” after Reggie made several allegations against him during an Instagram livestream. Reggie discussed the claims on September 30 in a livestream titled “Truth,” including an allegation that Cenat groomed RaKai. Cenat responded by telling Reggie to contact police and present whatever evidence he has, while saying he would also involve law enforcement and pursue legal action. Cenat also said the accusations had started affecting his family and his future. He later posted “Put you first” on X without explaining what the message meant.

Kai Cenat reveals that he is suing Reggie pic.twitter.com/qdTm0Q9xOy — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 1, 2026

Kai Cenat says the allegations have gone too far

Cenat addressed Reggie directly in a response later shared on X by @FearedBuck. He challenged Reggie to take the claims to police.

“This is so serious. This is what I want you to do, Reggie. Tomorrow, when you wake up, call the cops. Call the cops and show them the evidence. Because guess what? I'm calling the cops. Yeah. Yeah, I'm suing you, brother. I'm suing you, bro.”

Cenat said he had not originally planned to sue Reggie. He claimed that changed after Reggie made the allegations.

“I would never do that to you. I would never. I would never do that to you, bro. I would never do that to you, bro. And when you said I was gonna sue you, I wasn't even gonna sue you.”

Reggie's livestream included other claims about Cenat as well. He accused the streamer of trying to encourage RaKai to be homosexual for “fame and clout.” The supplied material does not establish those allegations as fact.

Put you first. — Kai Cenat (@KaiCenat) October 1, 2026

Cenat says his family and future are also being affected

Cenat said he still had sympathy for Reggie but believed his statements had crossed a line. He specifically mentioned the effect the allegations were having beyond himself.

“And I still have sympathy for you because I know you're not yourself, bro. But it's gone too far. You're playing with my name. You're playing with my family's food. You're playing with my future kids' food. That's how deep it goes.”

Cenat also accused Reggie of taking material from TikTok comments and turning those points into his own claims.

“What type of thing you got? Bro, you're taking TikTok bullet points, putting them together, and making them your own. Bro, you're so predictable. You're going on TikTok, seeing the comments, running with them, and putting them out.”

After the response, Cenat posted three words on X: “Put you first.” He gave no further explanation for the post. His stated plan to pursue legal action came after Reggie's September 30 livestream and the allegations made during it.