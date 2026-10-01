LosPollosTV is one of the very few streamers outside the group to say anything about the Kai Cenat situation, and he did it without naming a single person. His post went up on October 1, 2026, and runs to five paragraphs about people who use you, opening with the line "this Kai sh*t is insane." He tells his followers to stop helping and stop forgiving. Kai Cenat posted five minutes later, though not in reply to him.

LosPollosTV comments on the Kai/Reggie situation pic.twitter.com/GLzhvDEEkD — yeet (@Awk20000) October 1, 2026

LosPollosTV wrote it as advice rather than as a defense

The post never argues a case. LosPollosTV does not say the allegations are false, does not mention evidence, and does not refer to the dispute at all beyond that opening line.

What follows is a warning. "You can't trust these internet people. They will use you and take and take and take and will stab you in the back in a second," he wrote, adding that the bigger somebody gets, the more people want a piece of it. He then described the kind of person he has in mind. LosPollosTV wrote that there are "evil and fake people disguising as a 'friend'," which is as close as the post comes to pointing at anybody in particular.

LosPollosTV told his followers to stop being nice

The middle of the post is a list of instructions rather than observations. "Stop helping people that wouldn't do sh*t for you. Stop forgiving people that would never. Stop being nice," he wrote.

That is almost word for word what Kai Cenat had said on his own stream the night before, when he told viewers he was "done being nice" and done helping people around him. Neither man has acknowledged the overlap.

LosPollosTV closed on the part being quoted most. "There will always be people praying on your downfall. Hoping they can be where you are. They will do anything to make it happen. ANYTHING," he wrote, with the last word in capitals.

LosPollosTV has his own history with Kai Cenat and with falling-outs

The two are friendly without being close. His father called Kai Cenat's Streamer University a money grab on stream earlier this year; Kai Cenat said publicly that it broke his heart, and the pair went live to apologize and offer to teach a class.

He also knows what the week looks like from the inside. In late September, LosPollosTV had his own public falling-out with Jynxzi after a Fortnite tournament, posting that he had never been more disrespected in twelve years online. The post has passed eight hundred thousand views without anybody else of note joining him. Kai Cenat has not responded to it, and the three words he posted minutes afterward, "put you first," were not addressed to anyone.