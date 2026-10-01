Reggie, better known as Lil Rodney Son, says he is done streaming on Twitch and plans to move his content to YouTube instead. The streamer made the announcement during an Instagram livestream while discussing his allegations involving Kai Cenat. Reggie claimed Kai “runs Twitch” and accused him of “blackballing people,” saying that was why he could no longer stay on the platform. He addressed the decision in his YouTube video THE TRUTH ABOUT EVERYTHING PART 2, where he said he feels unsupported on Twitch and needs time away. Reggie also admitted he is unsure whether he will create content again.

Reggie has announced his retirement from streaming on Twitch and will only make content on YouTube



“Kai (Cenat) run Twitch and that's why I'm never gonna be over there anymore” pic.twitter.com/SsMpUBCOXQ — ryan ???? (@scubaryan_) September 30, 2026

Reggie explains why he is leaving Twitch and points to Kai Cenat

Reggie's Twitch retirement announcement came while he was speaking about Kai during an Instagram livestream. A clip from the stream was later shared on X by user @scubaryan_, showing Reggie explaining why he had decided to leave the platform.

“Understand this one thing: Kai, he runs Twitch, and that's why I can't be over there no more,” Reggie said.

He then made his position on Twitch clear, saying, “I'm never gonna stream on Twitch again.” He also said Kai “runs that app so much” that people were being blackballed. Reggie told viewers that anyone wanting to keep up with his content would need to find him on YouTube. He did not describe the move as quitting content completely during that livestream, instead pointing viewers toward his YouTube channel.

Kai has responded to Reggie's allegations during a recent stream. He said he plans to sue Reggie over the statements. The reference material does not include further details about the proposed lawsuit.

Reggie says the controversy has left him hurt and uncomfortable

In THE TRUTH ABOUT EVERYTHING PART 2, Reggie shared a written message near the end of the video. He said he does not feel supported or comfortable on Twitch and described himself as hurt by what has happened.

“I can't continue streaming on a platform where I don't feel supported or comfortable being myself,” Reggie wrote.

He also said he still has content-related obligations and intends to handle them. But beyond those responsibilities, Reggie said he does not know if he will want to keep creating content at all.

“The whole point of doing this was to feel loved and supported, especially by people I considered my brothers,” he wrote. “It hurts when people act like they care about you when you feel like they don't.”

Reggie ended the note by thanking people who had genuinely supported him and saying he needs time for himself. He wrote that he will take that time “on my own time and in my own way,” while adding the hashtag #ProtectTheKids.