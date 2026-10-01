Kick streamer DariusIRL claims he was criminally trespassed from the University of Texas campus while trying to attend Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker's event. The controversy happened when Darius was streaming on September 30th, and authorities told him that he couldn't stay on the campus. Later, Darius blamed Piker for providing UT reasons to expel him, and Piker claimed that he didn't know Darius was on the campus and that Destiny's community members tried to disrupt his presence there. This controversy brought the two streams' communities back together, as they had an earlier conflict at the College Democrats of America convention in Washington D.C. earlier this year.

i didnt even know this was happening outside. second time destinys cult has tried to livestream themselves trying to infiltrate an event to disrupt it only a day after making death threats. it's been seven years of relentless stalking. i think it's time to pursue litigation. https://t.co/fjDwfoRC6T — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) October 1, 2026

Why DariusIRL Was Told to Leave the University of Texas

Darius came to the University of Texas when the event of the University Democrats, which featured HasanAbi, was taking place. The event had some problems with capacity, as UT authorities reduced it to 460 places, but they managed to raise funds and organize Piker's performance.

While streaming about “Protesting Hasan Piker,” Darius was informed by the authorities of Texas that he would be trespassed and he couldn't stay on the campus. Darius asked them whether this restriction concerned only one territory or the whole university.

"So if you guys give me the 'go', I will be on my way. I do not want to cause harm," Darius said. Then he asked: "The trespass, is it for this area, or the whole school?"

When they told him that this restriction was for the whole campus, Darius said, "Damn."

Later, Darius wrote in X that he was "CRIMINALLY trespassed" by UT, and said that it was because of the threats he made towards Hasan. He denied this explanation, saying, "Can someone please point me to my violent threats towards Hasan because I'm curious."

What HasanAbi Said About DariusIRL and the Earlier Dispute

Piker said that he didn't know about Darius being outside the event when the trespass happened. He also said that the community of Destiny tried to livestream their attempts to disrupt his events and that this was years of stalking.

"I didn't even know this was happening outside," Piker wrote. Then he said that this was "the second time" that Destiny's community tried to livestream themselves infiltrating an event to disrupt it and said that he wanted to start "litigation."

The two communities had met in July 2026 at the College Democrats of America convention in Washington D.C. Darius and the community of Destiny attended while Piker was scheduled to speak. Darius and Destiny community interviewed the attendees and tried to participate in the event until Darius and Destiny community were expelled from it.