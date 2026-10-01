A feud between Kai Cenat and Reggie has escalated sharply over the past week, moving from a group falling apart to allegations serious enough to draw a threat of legal action. What began as Reggie walking out of the Clover Boys has turned into accusations involving a 17-year-old member of that group, a denial from the teenager himself, and a demand for evidence that has not been met. Kai Cenat has denied everything and says he intends to sue. No proof has been produced by anyone.

It started with Reggie leaving the Clover Boys

The first video had nothing to do with any of this. On September 26, Reggie posted an emotional explanation of why he was leaving the group Kai Cenat assembled and mentored, saying he had felt left out and went through the other members one by one.

A second video followed the next day. In it, Reggie spoke about his own childhood, alleging that his brother had sexually abused him, and then said somebody had also taken advantage of RaKai and that Kai Cenat knew about it. He also posted a comment under his own video claiming Kai Cenat was working on his cameraman and planning to sue him. Within two days, he was leaking private messages between the two of them on Instagram.

What Reggie alleged on September 30

The escalation came in two places on the same day. On an Instagram livestream titled Truth, Reggie said: "I'm talking about Kai Cenat; that [man] is a p*dophile. He's been grooming RaKai, and he is encouraging RaKai to do homosexual [things] for clout."

In a YouTube video posted the same day, he went further, claiming Kai Cenat had made a similar approach to him. "He tried to encourage me to be homosexual for fame and clout. And he asked me if I would do something for that fame," Reggie said, adding that he would never have agreed to it.

He framed the whole thing as being about children rather than himself, telling viewers to record the stream so it could not be buried. He had put it the same way in his earlier video, saying: "So parents, if your kids tell you that somebody is making them uncomfortable, you better listen." He also made a separate allegation about fellow streamer Tylil James, who has not responded to it.

RaKai denied being abused, but not the newest claim

RaKai answered the earlier allegation before the grooming claim was ever made. In a post on X that has been seen more than six million times, he wrote: "I never got touched in any way growing up and not by my family or my friends."

He added that the attention was unwelcome. "I already get enough hate and controversy as it is to now have this on my back. Please don't believe everything you read on the internet," RaKai wrote. He has not addressed the September 30 claim about Kai Cenat at all. Speaking on Instagram around the time of his denial, RaKai also said he was worried about the person making the claims, saying Reggie "is going through something that's crazy right now."

Kai Cenat denied everything and demanded proof

Kai Cenat answered on a Twitch stream the same night, and his first demand was for evidence. "Where is your proof? Where is your proof, bro?" he said, pointing out that Reggie had promised a second video containing it and had not delivered any.

He then raised the stakes. "Tomorrow, when you wake up, call the cops. Call the cops and show them the evidence. Because guess what? I'm calling the cops. Yeah, I'm suing you, brother," Kai Cenat said. He also described what the accusation was costing him. "You're playing with my name. You're playing with my family's food. You're playing with my future kids' food," he said, while adding that he still had sympathy because he believed Reggie was not himself.

Where things stand now

No lawsuit has been filed. There is no court record, no named attorney, and no confirmation that either man has contacted police, which leaves the legal threat as something said on a livestream rather than anything underway.

Reggie has since said he will never stream on Twitch again, claiming Kai Cenat "runs that app" and is blackballing people, and that he will post on YouTube instead. He has not responded to Kai Cenat's answer. Nobody has produced evidence for any allegation on either side. Kai Cenat posted three words on X the following morning: "Put you first," and said nothing else.