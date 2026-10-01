Kai Cenat says he has invested $3.7M in Clover Boys after bizarre accusations from Twitch streamer Reginald "Reggie" aka "Lil Rodney Son." In one of his latest Twitch streams, Cenat responds to the allegations put forward by Reggie, saying that he will sue him for defamation. Cenat also presents a spending sheet with the sum of money he claims to have invested in the group. Even though not all the categories were visible on the sheet, the visible ones included rent, insurance, and taxes. Cenat also said that he used to pay $30,000 per month for the security of Reggie.

Kai Cenat shows receipts revealing he has spent over $3.7 million on the Clover Boys pic.twitter.com/JwmSwAKZ8p — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 1, 2026

Kai Cenat shows spending sheet and says he invested $3.7 million

Cenat brought up the spending sheet after Reggie dropped serious allegations about Kai Cenat and claimed that he didn't do anything for Clover Boys. Several expenses were visible on the figures but their names were mostly not visible.

A clip from Cenat's stream was shared on X where the streamer referred to various figures before concluding the total sum he invested in the group.

"Look how much money I have invested and spent," Cenat said. "I've invested $3.7 million into what I thought was going to be amazing."

He also explained that the sum did not cover everything he did for the group and there's still a lot of information he can share.

"I'm gonna show y'all some more," Cenat said. "I would also be there when I see good things happening. I'm gonna show y'all, don't worry."

Cenat responds to Reggie and posts “Put you first”

Cenat responds to the allegations specifically that he did not support Reggie in any way. To his defense, he pointed out the security costs, claiming that he was paying $30,000 per month for Reggie's security.

“When he told me I didn't do anything for him, I paid for security, $30,000 a month,” Cenat said.

During the stream, Cenat also announced that he would take legal steps against the allegations of Reggie and that he would no longer keep silent.

Afterwards, Cenat posted a short statement on X, which read "Put you first." However, he didn't explain anything about why he posted that and what the intention was behind it.