Markus King has called Reggie's mother a liar after she spoke publicly in defense of her son, but he did not say what she lied about. The streamer told viewers not to believe anything she said, claiming she was lying throughout. He works for AMP, the collective Kai Cenat belongs to, and Reggie threatened to fight him on stream days ago. Neither Reggie nor his mother has responded. She had gone public to say her son is not suicidal and that she had him evaluated.

Markus King says Reggie has beef with him because he told Reggie he's only successful because of Kai Cenat, and that comment threw him off



“He said yo, I make more money than you, I'm more successful than you.. so I started telling the ngga that's only because of Kai Cenat. And… pic.twitter.com/p5bsHgBim4 — validate (@validclipx) October 1, 2026

Markus King told his audience to disregard everything she said

The accusation came with nothing attached to it. "Do not believe anything that Reggie's mom said. We watched her live. She lied in the first 30 seconds," Markus King said, repeating the point rather than explaining it.

He went further a moment later. "She completely lied out of her a*s the first 30 seconds," he said, before telling viewers, "don't believe sh*t that she's saying." At no stage does he name a single thing she got wrong. He identifies no claim, offers no evidence, and does not say which part of her account he is disputing, which leaves the accusation resting entirely on his own assertion.

What Reggie's mother actually said about her son

Her videos were not about Kai Cenat or the allegations. She went on TikTok to address what people were saying about her son's state of mind, and her central point was that he is not suicidal and not, as she put it, crazy.

She described taking action rather than watching. "I immediately called the cops and got them both evaluated," she said, referring to the welfare response after her son's videos began circulating. She also backed his account of his childhood, saying he had been abused when he was younger and that she had put him into therapy at the time. She rejected the suggestion he is doing any of this for attention, and said she believes something else prompted him to speak now.

Markus King is not a neutral party in any of this

His employment matters here. Markus King works as a cameraman for Agent 00, a member of AMP, which is the collective Kai Cenat is part of, so he is attacking the mother of the man accusing his own group.

He also has his own history with Reggie. Four days before these comments, Reggie said on stream that he intended to fight Markus King, and Markus King responded publicly that he would go live the following day. The contrast with his own employer is sharp. Agent 00 refused to discuss any of it at all, telling his viewers that Reggie is a real person dealing with something and that commenting would not help him. Nobody has produced evidence for any claim made by anyone this week.