Kai Cenat has publicly pushed back against Reggie's allegations, saying the streamer left out key parts of their fallout while accusing Cenat of knowing about what allegedly happened to RaKai. During a September 30 Just Chatting livestream, Cenat also claimed people in Alaska had “wanted” Reggie dead and said he had previously helped him. Cenat did not stop at a denial. He told Reggie to contact police and said he planned to take legal action over the statements. Reggie had accused Cenat of grooming RaKai during an Instagram livestream earlier that day. He has not publicly answered Cenat's response yet.

Kai Cenat says Reggie failed to mention everything Kai did for him while listing the ways Reggie wronged him.



- Called his sister a bitch on the phone and argued with her

- Saved Reggie from Alaska when people wanted him dead

- His always disrespectful to his family pic.twitter.com/JxQeBJXAmz — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 1, 2026

Kai Cenat says Reggie left out key parts of the fallout

Cenat spent part of his response on what he said Reggie omitted. He claimed Reggie had called his sister a derogatory name and said Reggie had been “extremely disrespectful” toward people around him and his family.

Cenat also brought up Alaska while challenging Reggie's account. “Oh, you're going to leave out the part where ni**as wanted you dead in Alaska, bro?” he said. He then asked, “Guess who saved you, bro?!”

He also accused Reggie of holding people “against their will to be on your side,” while questioning why Reggie had referred to having proof.

Reggie's Instagram livestream, titled “Truth,” included accusations that Cenat was a pedophile and had been grooming RaKai. He also alleged Cenat encouraged RaKai to engage in sexual behavior for attention. Those allegations remain allegations, not established facts.

RaKai has separately denied Reggie's claim that he was abused while growing up, saying he “never got touched in any way growing up.” He made the denial on X and later addressed it during an Instagram livestream.

Cenat says he plans to sue Reggie over the allegations

Cenat also told Reggie to take the alleged evidence to police. “Tomorrow, when you wake up, call the cops. Call the cops and show them evidence because guess what? I am calling the cops!” he said.

He then said he was suing Reggie. “I'm suing you, bro!” Cenat said. “And I still have sympathy for you because I know you're not yourself, bro. But it's going too far!”

Cenat said the allegations could affect his family and future children financially. He added that he would not make similar accusations against Reggie.

Reggie's comments about Cenat came after he had spoken publicly about his own childhood and accused his brother, James Mack, of sexually abusing him. He then shifted to RaKai, claiming Cenat knew about what allegedly happened and should have spoken up.

Cenat's September 30 stream is his response to those claims. Reggie has not publicly addressed Cenat's comments, the planned legal action, or the Alaska claim.