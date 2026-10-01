Kai Cenat has pushed back hard against allegations made by Reginald “Reggie,” also known as “Lil Rodney Son,” who accused the streamer of grooming RaKai and encouraging him to engage in inappropriate behavior for clout. Reggie made the claims during an Instagram livestream on September 30, calling Cenat a “pedophile” and alleging that he had also tried to involve him in inappropriate behavior. Cenat addressed the accusations during a Twitch broadcast later that day, demanding that Reggie show proof for what he had said. He also said RaKai contacted him after hearing the allegations and was confused about what was happening.

Kai Cenat crashes out on Reggie for calling him a ped-phile and making allegations about RaKai, Tylil, and Dezz without proof, and says he'll never extend a helping hand to someone the way he did for Reggie again. pic.twitter.com/9nKPd5m7kD — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 1, 2026

Kai Cenat demands proof after Reggie's allegations

Reggie made several serious accusations during his Instagram livestream, directly naming Cenat and RaKai. He claimed Cenat had been “grooming RaKai” and alleged that Cenat encouraged RaKai to engage in inappropriate behavior “for clout.”

“I'm talking about Kai Cenat; that ni**a is a pedophile. He's been grooming RaKai,” Reggie said during the livestream.

Cenat did not accept the accusations and repeatedly asked where the evidence was. He pointed to Reggie's earlier promise that he would return with proof, saying, “Part two, I got the evidence! Part two coming with evidence!” before asking, “Where is your proof?!”

Cenat also attacked the way Reggie had handled the allegations, saying, “He's on the internet, losing his mind, and the ni**a is running with the wildest sh*t!”

The streamer said he was finished dealing with the situation and questioned why Reggie would make such accusations against him.

RaKai reportedly called Cenat confused after the claims

Cenat also gave his account of what happened between himself and RaKai after Reggie's livestream. According to Cenat, RaKai called him and did not understand the allegations being made.

“RaKai called me confused as fu*k, ‘What the fu*k does this mean, bro? I don't know what's going on,'” Cenat said.

Cenat claimed he told RaKai that he also did not know what was happening. He then criticized Reggie for accusing him despite Cenat saying he had previously tried to help him.

Cenat later said he was “done being nice” and “done helping” people around him. He argued that his private messages with people he had supported would show how he had treated them.

“If you ever felt like I wasn't putting enough energy into you... our messages show otherwise,” Cenat said. “I'm done being nice, and I'm done helping ni**as.”

Cenat added that he had “always stood up for somebody else” and said he was tired of ending up involved in controversies. As of the latest update, Reggie has not responded to Cenat's statements.