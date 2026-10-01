Twitch streamer Reggie, also known as Lil Rodney Son, has accused Kai Cenat of grooming RaKai, also known as 2xRaKai, during an Instagram livestream on September 30, 2026. Reggie made several allegations about Cenat and also accused him of encouraging inappropriate behavior involving RaKai for clout. He further made separate allegations about streamer Tylil James during the same broadcast. Reggie said he was speaking publicly because he wanted people to “protect the kids” and said he did not care about fame or money. His comments were made during a livestream titled “Truth,” where he repeatedly urged viewers to preserve recordings of what he said.

Reggie makes an insane allegation that Kai Cenat is a ped-phile and has been grooming RaKai to do gay things for clout pic.twitter.com/5wMVJ7p71S — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 30, 2026

What did Reggie allege about Kai Cenat and RaKai?

Reggie directly accused Cenat of grooming RaKai and claimed Cenat encouraged RaKai to engage in sexual behavior for online attention. He also alleged that Cenat had tried to involve him in inappropriate behavior.

“I'm talking about Kai Cenat,” Reggie said during the livestream, before making the grooming accusation against Cenat.

Reggie also told viewers that he no longer wanted to be around Cenat. He framed his decision to speak publicly around children, saying, “It's about the kids. Don't look at my situation; just look at me as an example. This is about the kids. Protect the kids, bro.”

The livestream was not limited to Cenat. Reggie also made allegations involving Tylil James, claiming that Tylil was “DL.” He connected that accusation to what he described as unwanted sexual tension between himself and Tylil.

Reggie then brought RaKai into that part of his claims, alleging that RaKai had described a sexual encounter involving another male. Those comments were part of the same livestream in which Reggie accused Cenat of grooming RaKai.

What has Kai Cenat said about Reggie's accusations?

Kai Cenat has not responded to Reggie's allegations at the time of the report. Tylil James has also not responded to the claims made against him.

Reggie gave another reason for speaking publicly, saying he wanted to be transparent and referencing his future son. He also complained about people questioning him when he speaks about his own experiences.

“I don't care about being famous, I don't care about money, none of that,” Reggie said.

The allegations against Cenat, Tylil and others were made by Reggie during the September 30 Instagram livestream.