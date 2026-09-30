Two TikTok creators are in a West Virginia jail after being charged over a fire that destroyed an abandoned house. Dakota Harper, 21, and Felicity Eatmon, 22, were arrested and arraigned on Tuesday, each facing counts of first-degree arson and conspiracy to commit arson. Investigators say surveillance cameras recorded the pair outside the property before the blaze began. The couple shares a TikTok account with around 26,700 followers. Neither has entered a plea, and both are being held on $10,000 bond.

The booking photos of TikTok influencers Dakota Harper and Felicity Eatmon, charged with conspiracy to commit arson and first-degree arson: pic.twitter.com/T5XN7F9xyZ — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 30, 2026

What the criminal complaint says the cameras recorded

The case rests on footage that has not been made public. According to the complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, investigators obtained surveillance video placing the two in an alleyway beside the house shortly before the fire started.

The document describes what it says happens next in careful terms. Eatmon "can be seen providing Harper with what appears to be a piece of paper that was then lit on fire and placed inside the home," the complaint states, adding that a handheld ignition source was used. It goes on to say that both of them went partly inside afterward. The pair "could be seen partially entering the home while the fire continued to grow," the complaint says, before describing them leaving the area separately.

The house was empty, and the church next door was not

The fire was reported at around 11:15 pm on Sunday, in the 400 block of Maryland Avenue on Charleston's West Side. Investigators say the house had been abandoned and had no working utilities.

It was destroyed completely. The remains were still smoking into Monday morning, long after the fire itself had been brought under control. The damage did not stop at the property line. Canaan United Methodist Church, next to the house, is estimated in the complaint to have sustained more than $10,000 worth of damage.

Both are in custody, and neither has answered the allegations

Harper and Eatmon are being held at the South Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond each. They were arraigned on Tuesday, the same day they were arrested.

Nothing has been heard from either of them. No attorney has been named for either defendant, no statement has been issued on their behalf, and no plea has been entered, which is normal at this stage of a West Virginia felony case. Everything alleged about their conduct comes from the complaint, which is the charging document written by investigators rather than anything tested in a courtroom. The surveillance video has not been released publicly, and both are presumed innocent.