Lacy tells Yonna he does not want what IShowSpeed has, and she does not see it coming. The CORE member says he would keep his community over a bag of Doritos and a spot on a McDonald's menu, and that he expects to stream for around another seven years before stopping to have kids. His reason is the cost he sees in that level of fame, saying, "Speed is to a point where he will never be able to go get dinner with his family in the future."

Yonna was surprised to find out that Lacy has no desire to become the biggest streamer in the world like IShowSpeed ????



"I want to live a normal life.. Speed is to a point where he will never be able to go get dinner with his family in the future" pic.twitter.com/wcwCzMkeBz — yoxic (@yoxics) September 29, 2026

Lacy says he would pick his community over the brand deals

The question from Yonna is a simple one about what comes next, and the answer she gets is not the one most streamers give. Lacy says he wants a normal life, and he says it before she has finished asking.

He then lays out the choice as he sees it. "If you put two paths in front of me, and one was be this big speed name, bag on Doritos on a McDonald's menu, or keep my community," Lacy says, leaving the rest of the sentence unfinished because the answer is obvious to him.

Yonna finishes it for him. "You would choose this," she says, and she tells him afterward that she has never heard a streamer say it before.

Lacy has put a rough limit on how long he intends to do this

Quitting is not what he is describing. Asked directly whether he wants to stop soon, Lacy says no, and then gives a number that most people at his level would not put on record.

"I'll probably stream till I have kids. I probably got another 7 years in me," he says. That places an end date on a career he is currently in the middle of, tied to his own family rather than to anything happening on the platforms. He also has something he wants to move into. "I want to act in a movie or in anything," Lacy says, framing streaming as the thing he is doing now rather than the thing he intends to be known for.

Lacy points at what that level of fame has cost IShowSpeed

The comparison he reaches for is IShowSpeed, and he does not frame it as criticism. He treats it as a description of where that path ends up, and as the reason he does not want to walk down it.

What he describes is the loss of ordinary things. Lacy says Speed has reached the point where going out for dinner with his own family will not be possible for him in the future, which is the specific cost he is weighing. Neither IShowSpeed nor anybody around him has responded to the comments. Lacy has not added anything since, and the clip is being shared mostly for Yonna's reaction to an answer she clearly was not expecting.