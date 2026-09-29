JasonTheWeen gives his audience a look at his phone wallpaper without meaning to, and it turns out to be a picture of him with Stable Ronaldo's cat. The Twitch streamer realizes what has happened immediately, turning away from his camera and going quiet before breaking into a grin. The cat is Burger, a black cat his fellow CORE member has been streaming alongside for years. Neither JasonTheWeen nor Stable Ronaldo has said anything about it since the clip started spreading.

JasonTheWeen accidently leaked his phone wallpaper reveling its a picture of himself and Stable Ronaldo's cat burger ????❤️‍????pic.twitter.com/Qfdjad9gMQ — Streamer Updates (@streamupdates_) September 29, 2026

JasonTheWeen knew what had happened before his chat did

The reaction is the part people are watching. JasonTheWeen sits up sharply with his mouth open, in the way somebody does when they have worked out what they have just done a second too late.

He then turns away from the camera entirely, angling himself to his left and looking down at whatever is in his hands. He stays like that for several seconds with his head down, saying nothing. The last few seconds are the ones being shared. JasonTheWeen gives up trying to cover it, sits back, and grins at his own audience, apparently deciding that denying it is not worth the effort.

Burger belongs to Stable Ronaldo and has been on his streams for years

Burger is not an obscure detail that needed explaining to anybody watching. Stable Ronaldo has had the cat on camera since his earlier content, and Burger has become a recurring character for his audience rather than a pet who occasionally wanders past.

Stable Ronaldo introduced him formally earlier this year, posting a photograph with the line "here is my cat 'Burger'." The post drew almost ten thousand likes and hundreds of replies from people posting their own animals.

That is why the wallpaper landed the way it did. The joke is not that JasonTheWeen has a cat on his phone, but that the cat is somebody else's.

JasonTheWeen and Burger have history inside the CORE house

The two have spent real time together. JasonTheWeen has met Burger on camera before and has been left in charge of him, and he has addressed the cat-sitting on stream in the past.

Both men are part of CORE, the group formed out of former FaZe Clan creators, and they share a house along with the rest of the members. Burger is around as a result, which is how a photo of the two of them exists in the first place. Stable Ronaldo has not reacted to the wallpaper, and his most recent post is about something else entirely. JasonTheWeen has not addressed it either and has posted nothing since the clip appeared.