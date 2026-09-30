Ukrainian fitness influencer Vadym Oleynik has apologized after facing criticism over his reported interaction with a sea turtle in Oman. Oleynik, 32, and his girlfriend were visiting the Ras Al Hadd area when they were reportedly filmed posing with an adult turtle on the beach. Reports said the turtle was laying eggs at the time. The incident drew criticism from animal welfare advocates and others online, while Oman's Environment Authority reportedly took legal action. Oleynik later addressed the backlash on Instagram, saying he did not know the rules protecting the turtles and had not intended to hurt the animal. His apology came after the footage circulated widely.

???????????????? He sat on a protected sea turtle as it struggled to escape, and now he's under investigation.



Ukrainian athlete Vadym Oliynyk and his partner filmed themselves sitting on the turtle in Oman, prompting an investigation into alleged violations of wildlife protection rules.… — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 30, 2026

Who is Vadym Oleynik and what happened in Oman?

Oleynik is a Ukrainian fitness influencer with more than 200,000 followers on Instagram. He was visiting Ras Al Hadd with his girlfriend, an area known as an important nesting site for several species of sea turtles.

As per reports, pictures and video from the visit showed the couple posing with the adult sea turtle on the beach. It was allegedly reported that the turtle was nesting eggs at the time the interaction was taking place.

The Sun further alleged that the couple also picked up the newly hatched turtles during their visit. Oleynik's girlfriend reportedly put pressure on the adult turtle when she tried to take a picture with it.

The visit was criticized by animal welfare advocates such as Ukrainian charity United For Animals. The organization stated that "They demonstrated savagery and a total disregard for life: the abuse of a sea turtle while it was laying eggs."

Oman's Environment Authority reportedly also took part in the events. As per Need To Know, the Authority filed a legal claim against the couple.

Vadym Oleynik apologizes after the backlash

Later, Oleynik addressed the matter in his Instagram post and apologized for the things he did. He stated that he did not know about any rules regarding the turtles and that he did not intend to hurt the animal.

“I didn't see the rules. I made a mistake and apologize to everyone,” Oleynik said.

His statement came after people criticized him online, and animal advocates criticized him for the report of his visit. The main point of the controversy was that the adult turtle was nesting at the time of the interaction.

The reports about the visit also included allegations involving newly hatched turtles, while the footage involving the adult turtle became the main focus of the criticism. Oleynik's Instagram apology addressed his lack of awareness of the rules and his intention, but the Environment Authority had already reportedly taken legal action over the incident.