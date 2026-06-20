A Kick streamer known as StomperIRL is at the center of a serious incident that unfolded near a crowded FIFA World Cup watch party in Los Angeles. Videos from the scene, along with clips circulating from another streamer's broadcast, have put his name all over online discussions after police detained a man following reports of gunfire near a gathering of soccer fans. The incident took place on June 18 near Koreatown, where large crowds were expected for South Korea's World Cup celebrations. While authorities have not publicly identified the person detained in connection with the shooting, multiple videos shared online appear to show StomperIRL being taken into custody by officers after the chaotic scene.

What happened before police arrived at the scene?

Part of the attention around the case comes from footage that appeared on fellow Kick streamer Cellfmade's broadcast. In clips shared from that stream, Cellfmade can be heard repeatedly saying that Stomper was acting strangely before any gunshots were heard.

At one point, a voice believed to be Stomper asks whether he should shoot. Cellfmade immediately tells him not to and dismisses the idea. The situation appears to become more tense shortly afterward, with Cellfmade moving across the street while continuing to comment on Stomper's behavior during the stream.

Gunshots, an injured fan, and the aftermath

Not long after the exchange captured on stream, loud bangs can be heard in the footage. People nearby appear to react immediately, with some ducking as the situation unfolds. Cellfmade is later seen leaving the area on an electric scooter while continuing to express concern about what was happening.

Separate videos from the scene later showed an injured man wearing Mexico-themed clothing lying on the ground with an apparent leg wound. People nearby tried to help before emergency responders arrived. The footage showed a green garment wrapped around the injured leg before paramedics eventually transported the individual to a hospital.

Why StomperIRL's name is being linked to the incident

Another clip that spread online appears to show a man identified by viewers as Stomper being surrounded and physically attacked by several people before officers reached the area. Later footage shows him on the ground near an armed police officer before being handcuffed and escorted away while yelling toward people nearby.

Authorities responded to reports of gunfire near Irolo Street and James M. Wood Boulevard during the evening. The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that at least one person was taken to a local hospital following the incident.

As of now, LAPD has not publicly identified the detained individual connected to the shooting reports. Police have also not announced any potential charges, and the condition of the injured fan has not been publicly updated.