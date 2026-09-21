Moogdayo, better known as “Moog,” is facing an unexpected wave of attention after her face reveal drew both support and appearance-based mockery online. The VTuber revealed her face on X on September 19, shortly after appearing during CDawgVA and Ironmouse's broadcast at VExpo in the UK. Her reveal post has now crossed 19.3 million views, turning what could have been a simple creator moment into a wider conversation about how VTubers are treated when they show themselves publicly. CDawgVA has since spoken out against people making fun of her appearance.

Haven't watched the actual VOD yet but…



face reveal I guess ???????????? pic.twitter.com/k1h8bbaHfU — moog ???????? ムーグ / Ice Cream Alien VTuber (@moogdayo) September 19, 2026

How Moogdayo's VExpo appearance led to her official face reveal on X

The whole thing started during an IRL broadcast involving Connor “CDawgVA” and Ironmouse at VExpo in the United Kingdom. A 28-second clip from the broadcast surfaced on X on September 19, showing Moogdayo approaching the two Twitch personalities and introducing herself before asking for a photo.

CDawgVA also spotted a cardboard cutout featuring Moogdayo's virtual avatar. That detail gave viewers a quick look at the character she uses online before the creator later decided to reveal the person behind it.

Later, Moogdayo posted her official face reveal on X. This post became the main part of the story, getting more than 19.3 million views.

Moogdayo is a beginner Twitch streamer and artist who considers herself an "ice cream alien VTuber." At the moment, her channel has 1,439 followers, with an average viewer number per stream being 16. In addition, she is a horror gamer with more than 188 hours streamed in "Dead by Daylight."

CDawgVA calls out people mocking Moogdayo and describes X as a “hellscape”

The reactions to Moogdayo's reveal were mixed, and along with supportive messages, some people chose to mock her appearance. This prompted CDawgVA to speak up on the topic.

Describing X as "the hellscape of an app," Connor mentioned that "the level of hatred" he encounters there feels "suffocating." He compared it with how people are in the real world, saying that "people are nice" and "happy" outside of the platform.

His message was directed directly to trolls who mocked creators for how they look. CDawgVA called seeing such comments "depressing" and encouraged Moogdayo to continue sharing herself with the internet.

MariaGrace adds another controversial view to the discussion around Moogdayo's face reveal

Another VTuber, MariaGrace, joined the discussion too, although her point of view added another controversy to it. Her post about the controversy gained more than 1.4 million views and over 15,000 likes on X.

MariaGrace said that creators should be honest with other people, rather than giving them compliments that they do not actually mean. In her personal opinion, false reassurance may cause even more doubts in the future.

MariaGrace's comments became another aspect of the discussion on the topic of Moogdayo's reveal, which has gained millions of views in just a few hours. For now, the only notable development is the division between people who support the creator and those who criticize her for revealing her appearance.