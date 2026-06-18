A short clip from a public live stream in Paris has put French Twitch creator Minaravel in the middle of a heated online discussion. The footage showed an African man kissing and groping her live on camers during a France vs. Senegal World Cup match. That footage led to a lot of backlash. The conversation did not stop with the clip itself. After the footage started circulating online, Minaravel addressed what happened and explained why she reacted the way she did in the moment. Her response ended up creating a second debate, with different groups focusing on very different parts of the incident.

Who is Minaravel and what kind of content does she make?

Before this incident, Minaravel was known mainly within French streaming circles. She streams on Twitch under the username @minaravel and is also active on X under the name minanami.

The 22-year-old creator describes herself as a "chaotic, sentimental nine-tailed fox" streamer. She has been streaming since 2025 and mostly does IRL streams She currently has more than 10,000 followers on Twitch.

What happened during the Paris live stream?

The clip came from a public broadcast recorded near Châtelet–Les Halles in Paris before the France vs. Senegal World Cup match in 2026. Minaravel and another streamer were filming outdoors while wearing French flag face paint and interacting with viewers.

During the stream, a man approached them and moved into the frame. According to accounts of the incident, he put an arm around Minaravel, kissed her, and touched her intimately while the broadcast was still live. Her friend reacted more visibly to what was happening, while the stream continued after the interaction ended.

Why is Minaravel criticizing people who shared the video?

After the clip spread online, Minaravel reportedly addressed the situation on her own platforms. She said she did not allow the kiss because she wanted it, but because she was worried about how the man might react if she rejected him more forcefully in public.

Her comments then created another layer to the controversy. Instead of focusing only on the incident itself, she criticized people who were reposting the clip, particularly accounts she viewed as using it to push political arguments. She accused some users of being racist and using the video to gain political advantage rather than discussing consent or women's safety.