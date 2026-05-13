Maya Higa just did something no Twitch streamer has ever done before, and the internet cannot stop talking about it. The popular streamer and wildlife conservation advocate officially became the first Twitch creator to give a TED Talk, and the moment quickly turned emotional after she received a full standing ovation from the audience. What started years ago as regular livestreams has now turned into one of the biggest crossover success stories between internet culture and real-world impact.

The event happened in Vancouver, Canada, where Maya stepped onto the TED stage to talk about how livestreaming helped her create a global community around animal conservation and wildlife education. By the end of the speech, the audience stood up and applauded while Maya looked visibly overwhelmed before quietly saying, “Thank you.” Clips from the moment immediately spread across social media, with fans and fellow creators calling it a huge moment not just for Maya, but for Twitch as a whole.

Maya Higa becomes the first Twitch streamer to deliver an official TED Talk

During the TED Talk, Maya explained how her content slowly evolved from gaming and variety streams into something much bigger. She shared that she originally wanted to teach people about animals through traditional classroom outreach, but livestreaming allowed her to reach way more people at once.

According to Maya, instead of speaking to a few students in one room, she was suddenly connecting with thousands of viewers around the world every single stream. That idea eventually led to the creation of Alveus Animal Sanctuary, her Texas-based wildlife conservation center that combines education, rescue work, and livestream technology.

The sanctuary streams animals online 24/7 while also supporting endangered species programs and educational outreach. Maya revealed during the talk that her community has raised more than $7.5 million for conservation causes since 2019. She also shared that her streams reached over 250 million viewers in 2025 alone.

Maya Higa's standing ovation quickly became a viral moment online

After the TED Talk ended, the audience gave Maya a standing ovation, creating one of the most emotional moments Twitch fans have seen this year. Many online praised her for changing how people view livestreaming and showing that creators can use internet communities for something meaningful beyond entertainment.

Later, Maya posted an emotional message on X, calling the TED Talk “the most impactful experience” of her life. She also said it was an honor to stand alongside so many thoughtful and inspiring people during the event.

During a later livestream, Maya explained that years of streaming helped her feel comfortable speaking in front of large crowds. She also shared a smaller detail that fans really loved: she wore a bracelet gifted by a supporter during TwitchCon because she wanted her community to feel part of the experience with her.