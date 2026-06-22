Twitch has quietly rolled out a new feature for viewers in the European Union that changes how subscriptions work. Users in eligible regions can now use a new option called “Withdraw from Subscription”, giving them a way to cancel a subscription after purchase and receive their money back. The update isn't a Twitch-exclusive policy change. It comes from a new legal requirement tied to consumer protection rules in the European Union. Because of that, the feature is currently aimed at EU viewers and follows a specific refund window that applies after a subscription is purchased.

Why Twitch added the new subscription withdrawal option

The feature is connected to the European Union's Right of Withdrawal law, which took effect on June 19, 2026. The law gives a cooling-off period of 14 days for purchases.

Also, now, customers don't have to give a reason for why they're withdrawing and can do so whenever they want without having to answer any questions. If the withdrawal request falls within the allowed period, the purchase can be reversed according to the applicable rules.

For services, the 14-day countdown begins when the agreement is made. Since Twitch subscriptions are digital services, that timing applies to channel subscriptions purchased on the platform.

How the "Withdraw from Subscription" button works

Twitch has made the process fairly straightforward. Users who choose to withdraw from a subscription are shown a confirmation message explaining what will happen next.

The message states that the viewer is exercising their statutory withdrawal right from a subscription. Once confirmed, the withdrawal becomes effective immediately from the date it is submitted.

Twitch also says that users who complete the process will receive a full refund through their original payment method. According to the notification shown on the platform, refunds should arrive within 10 business days.

What industry reporter Zach Bussey thinks about the new feature

Industry reporter Zach Bussey doesn't expect the feature to significantly affect creators. Sharing his thoughts online, he argued that most subscribers support creators they genuinely enjoy watching, making mass refund requests unlikely.

Bussey suggested that the bigger concern would be trolls who subscribe and then withdraw close to the end of the 14-day period. Even then, he described the potential effect on creators as a "rounding error" rather than a major financial problem.

He also believes Twitch won't allow repeated abuse of the system. According to Bussey, users who repeatedly withdraw subscriptions could eventually lose the ability to subscribe across the platform. He added that Twitch wouldn't have much incentive to let repeated withdrawals continue since the platform doesn't benefit from those transactions either.

The feature is now part of Twitch's compliance with EU consumer regulations, giving eligible viewers a formal way to reverse subscription purchases while keeping the process tied to a clearly defined 14-day window.