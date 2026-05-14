Twitch streamer Jinny "Jinnytty" has gone viral after a scary livestream moment left viewers seriously worried for her safety. The South Korean creator, who is currently doing a cycling marathon subathon called "Wobbblethon," was seen barricading herself inside a hotel room during a broadcast from Poland. A short clip from the stream quickly spread across social media and Reddit, with thousands of users reacting to the situation.

The incident reportedly happened on the fourth day of Jinnytty's cycling journey from Poland to Romania. During the livestream, viewers noticed that the hotel room entrance had been blocked with a chair. Soon after, clips from the stream started circulating online, especially on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, where hundreds of users discussed what may have happened. Many viewers said the streamer looked genuinely frightened as she explained the situation live.

Why Jinnytty barricaded herself inside a hotel room during her livestream

According to comments shared by viewers following the livestream, the situation started after Jinnytty ended an earlier IRL stream. Reddit users claimed that a man allegedly approached her earlier that night while she was returning the hotel's front door key around 12:30 AM.

Jinnytty later explained during the stream that the man asked whether she was still live and allegedly told her he would "return in 30 minutes." That interaction already made her uncomfortable, but things became more serious after she returned to her room.

The streamer said that shortly after ending her stream, the same person allegedly came to her hotel room and started knocking on the door multiple times. According to Jinnytty, she ignored the knocking at first because she was scared. She then heard footsteps outside the room and believed the person had left.

But moments later, she claimed the man came back and opened the hotel room door, which caused her to panic and immediately restart her livestream.

Jinnytty says police arrived after the alleged stalker incident

As the livestream continued, viewers watched Jinnytty contact the police while remaining inside the barricaded room. Reddit users following the stream claimed officers arrived roughly 54 minutes after she restarted the broadcast.

Jinnytty also explained that the man was allegedly stuck inside the hotel because guests needed a key to enter and exit the building. According to her, the individual later called the police himself and allegedly pretended to be a hotel guest after entering the property.