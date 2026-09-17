Brazilian creator Duda Alves has died at 22, days after posting about her recovery from surgery. Police are investigating, and no cause has been confirmed. Duda Alves had built something most creators spend years chasing. More than 750,000 people followed her on TikTok and her videos had gathered upwards of 27 million likes, the kind of numbers that come from an audience that feels like it knows you. On September 13 she died, and the posts she left behind have been circulating ever since, with explanations attached that nobody has been able to confirm.

What is known about Duda Alves' death

Maria Eduarda Alves dos Santos, known online as Duda Alves, died on September 13. The Civil Police of the Federal District confirmed her death is under investigation and is treating it as a suspected suicide, declining to release further details in order to protect the privacy of her family. No cause has been formally established, and the investigation remains open. Officers have not commented on what led to her death, and her family has not spoken publicly about it.

Why her final posts are being shared

Duda Alves posted her last TikTok video on September 9, four days before she died. In it she talked about a breast reduction surgery she had undergone, describing pain during her recovery, vomiting, and the comments she had been receiving online about the procedure. Those videos have since been reposted widely, often captioned in a way that presents the surgery as the reason she died. That link does not exist in any official account of what happened. Police have drawn no connection between the procedure and her death, and nothing released so far supports one.

NEW: 22-year-old Brazilian influencer dies suddenly just weeks after undergoing breast reduction surgery



Duda Alves, whose real name was Maria Eduarda Alves, had more than 762,000 followers on TikTok



She became known online as "the girl who hates everything," for her comedic… pic.twitter.com/31FeHoiMV9 — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) September 16, 2026

Who was Duda Alves

She was a content creator from Brazil who built her following on TikTok, posting the sort of everyday personal videos that earn an audience gradually rather than through one viral moment. By the time she died, she had passed 750,000 followers with around 27 million likes across her account. Her burial took place days after her final post. Tributes from followers have filled the comments underneath her videos, many from people who had watched her for years.