Fefe has received her eighth Twitch suspension after watching an abridged anime video on YouTube during a stream, according to the VTuber. The 48-hour ban came after her audience asked her to react to the video, leaving Fefe questioning why the content resulted in another strike. An automated X account, @StreamerBans, reported the suspension on September 18, 2026. Fefe says she saw “a bunch of people” watch the same video and is confused about why her stream resulted in action from Twitch.

Soooo…I got banned for watching a YouTube video that was an abridged anime. In that against tos? I saw a bunch of people watch this video so my chat wanted to me to react to it too. So I'm confused @Twitch why did I just get a 48 hour band & strike??? https://t.co/tGDwW4Yr73 — FeFe ???? (@CovfefeChan) September 19, 2026

Fefe Says the 48-Hour Twitch Ban Came After Her Audience Asked for an Anime Reaction

Fefe explained that the video was an abridged version of an anime, and she watched it after viewers in her chat wanted her to react to it. Her complaint was pretty direct: she believed other streamers had watched the same type of content without facing similar consequences.

“Soooo…I got banned for watching a YouTube video that was an abridged anime,” Fefe wrote. She then questioned whether doing so was against Twitch's rules, adding that she received a “48 hour band & strike.”

The situation became more complicated when Fefe shared a screenshot of an X user who had reported her Twitch channel for allegedly “illegally streaming” Solo Leveling. Fefe responded by arguing that viewers could target streamers with reports while, in her view, Twitch was not doing enough to protect them.

Fefe Says the New Suspension Brings Her to a Ninth Strike and Leaves Her Unable to Appeal

The suspension also brought up a much bigger issue for Fefe. In another post, she said she was now on her “9th strike” and questioned why Twitch had repeatedly taken action against her over things she claims other creators do regularly.

“Idk what I did years ago to f**k off a @Twitch staff member so bad,” she wrote, before saying she gets banned for “the littlest things” that she sees “lots of streamers do all the time.”

Fefe also said she does not have a partner manager and was told she would never get one. Because her account was banned for 48 hours, she claimed she could not even sign in to appeal the strike.

Fefe Previously Claimed Twitch Permanently Banned Her Before Removing the Rule Behind It

This isn't the first major Twitch dispute Fefe has described publicly. She claimed the platform once permanently banned her, only for Twitch to remove the TOS rule that she says led to that ban a week later. According to Fefe, she eventually had to involve her lawyer.

“LIKE ***. I love streaming on twitch,” she wrote, while also accusing the platform of putting effort into “making sure I fail.”

Her latest suspension now adds another Twitch-related controversy to her recent history, with the 48-hour ban leaving her unable to appeal while the strike remains on her account.