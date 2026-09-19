Near-death experiences are always spontaneous, and they leave everyone in astonishment. The same thing happened to the fans of these 5 streamers who watched it all happen in real-time, and none of them could do anything about it. Going live means you give your viewers whatever the next few minutes bring. Sometimes it's a car, or a fire, or a room filling with something you can't breathe. These five streamers were live when their day became the worst of their lives, and in every case the feed stayed on long enough for thousands of viewers to witness it unfold. All five made it through. None of them could save themselves.

1. HMBL Zay

Isaiah Thomas, who streams by the name HMBL Zay, was on day 34 of a 100-day charity walk from Philadelphia to California. He was live on Twitch from the side of a roadway in Wayne County, Indiana, on April 28, 2026, when something dreadful happened. An automobile rear-ended the safety car behind him. That truck hit Thomas, knocking him out of frame and flipping his cart over as his chat watched. He was transported to the hospital and released two days later with a sprained ankle and bruising.

Streamer “hmblzayy” who is walking from Philly to California was hit by a car in Indiana and had to be taken to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/kKpzTjyfAp — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 28, 2026

2. Jack Doherty

Jack Doherty was driving his McLaren on Florida's Turnpike in the rain on October 5, 2024, streaming to Kick from behind the wheel with his cameraman in the passenger seat. Footage shows him glancing down at his phone before the car hydroplanes and slams into the guardrail. Doherty is heard shouting as it goes. His cameraman needed stitches to the head, and Doherty was cited by the Florida Highway Patrol for using a phone while driving.

Crashed my McLaren… glad we're both ok???? pic.twitter.com/Rn3u961Rqp — Jack Doherty (@dohertyjackk) October 5, 2024

3. GimpyG

Lance Carr, known as GimpyG, is quadriplegic and was playing Diablo II live from his home in Fort Morgan, Colorado, on October 30, 2021, when a fire started in the attached garage and moved into the attic. He could not get himself out. His nephew had to physically move him from the room, and the stream kept recording as smoke filled the space behind them. All five family members and their eight pets got out. The house the family had lived in for 35 years was gutted, along with Carr's wheelchair-accessible van.

Crashed my McLaren… glad we're both ok???? pic.twitter.com/Rn3u961Rqp — Jack Doherty (@dohertyjackk) October 5, 2024

4. IShowSpeed

Darren Watkins Jr., who streams as IShowSpeed, tried a chemical reaction experiment inside his bedroom during a YouTube live stream on October 3, 2023. It went wrong immediately. The room filled with fumes and smoke, and he was left struggling to breathe on camera while his cameraman told viewers what was happening. Firefighters came to the house and gave him oxygen at the scene. Reports that he was hospitalized were never backed up, and he was fine afterward.

Speed tries a science experiment and fails badly! ???????? pic.twitter.com/XCKKPP93As — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) October 3, 2023

5. Shiori

Shiori was streaming from Niigata in Japan on January 1, 2024, when the emergency alert on her phone went off. The magnitude 7.6 Noto Peninsula earthquake was hitting, and viewers watched the room shake as she ran outside, leaving the camera running on an empty chair. She came back about two minutes later, then got a tsunami warning and started preparing to evacuate. She and her grandparents were unhurt. The earthquake killed more than 200 people.

Twitch streamer experienced a 7.5-magnitude earthquake in Japan pic.twitter.com/R7fS1fMg53 — Liu (@Liutauras) January 1, 2024